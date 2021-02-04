mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Daily Horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign
Current Events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings
Spirituality
Why Astrologers Map Their Solar Return Charts On Every Birthday

Why Astrologers Map Their Solar Return Charts On Every Birthday

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
woman immersed in streamers and confetti

Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 4, 2021 — 3:11 AM

Looking for a new, astro-inspired birthday tradition? Enter: the solar return chart. Referring to this handy map of the cosmos is a fun annual activity that can give you insights into what's to come for you in the year ahead. Here's what solar return charts are all about, plus why mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, love to use them on every single birthday.

What's a solar return chart?

Every year on your birthday, at the exact time of your birth, the Sun returns to its position when you were born. The other planets, however, won't necessarily be in the same place. The solar return chart "maps where the planets will be positioned and housed on your birthday each year," the twins explain to mbg, which can help you predict the themes that will arise for you during the next 12 months. Think of the solar return chart as an ever-evolving offshoot of your classic birth chart. Your birth chart never changes, but your solar return chart very much does.

You can use the twins' solar return calculator to get started mapping yours. And just as an FYI, some astrologers like to use your birth city for the solar return chart, while others use the location you’re actually in for your birthday that year. "We prefer the method of entering the location that you’re in on your actual birthday," Ophi and Tali tell mbg.

Advertisement

How to use it on your birthday:

So what makes reviewing this chart such a great birthday activity? The AstroTwins liken it to trying on a new persona or "cosmic costume" every year. "It can also direct your action for the year," they explain.

To discern what direction your chart is pointing you towards, it definitely helps to know some basic astrology fundamentals, like what the different planets represent and the qualities of each sign.

For example, say you were born with your Venus (the love planet) in passionate Pisces, but this year, it's stationed in dynamic Gemini; you might be in for a year of lots of casual dating, rather than anything too serious. Or, if you were born with your rising sign in homebody Cancer, and this year it falls under fiery Sagittarius, you can expect to be a lot more adventurous.

The twins, who recently celebrated a birthday, explain what this looks like in practice in saying: "We were born with a Capricorn rising, but this year, Tali in Seattle wound up with a Virgo rising and Ophi in New York has a Libra rising," they say. "We’re already seeing this show up since Tali’s been project managing and Ophi’s doing lots of relationship building."

Making a birthday ritual out of reading your solar return chart and journaling about each placement can give you a little leg-up on the year ahead, and help you more concretely plan how you want to show up in it. Happy cosmic calculating!

Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
LEARN MORE
Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
With The AstroTwins
  • Course: A deep dive into the history of astrology, its fundamentals, and how to use it to create the life you want
  • The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope Book
LEARN MORE
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

February's Horoscope Reads Like A Sci-Fi Novel, Thanks To A Taurus-Aquarius Duel

The AstroTwins
February's Horoscope Reads Like A Sci-Fi Novel, Thanks To A Taurus-Aquarius Duel
Personal Growth

Human Design 101: A Chart To Interpret Your Purpose & Life Path

Sarah Regan
Human Design 101: A Chart To Interpret Your Purpose & Life Path
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Climate Change

5 Essential New Climate Change Discoveries & What They Mean For You

Emma Loewe
5 Essential New Climate Change Discoveries & What They Mean For You
Spirituality

The One Thing Astrologers Want You To Know About This Mercury Retrograde

Sarah Regan
The One Thing Astrologers Want You To Know About This Mercury Retrograde
Love

You Can Tell Someone Is Considering A Breakup From How They Talk, Study Finds

Abby Moore
You Can Tell Someone Is Considering A Breakup From How They Talk, Study Finds
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Recipes

30 Healthy Super Bowl Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Abby Moore
30 Healthy Super Bowl Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Love

What Does "Casual Dating" Really Mean, Anyway? A Dater's Guide

Kelly Gonsalves
What Does "Casual Dating" Really Mean, Anyway? A Dater's Guide
Recipes

Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch

Clodagh McKenna
Try This Update On Classic Falafel For A Plant-Based Protein Punch
Beauty

If You Want To Become A Skin Care Expert, You Must Know This Word

Alexandra Engler
If You Want To Become A Skin Care Expert, You Must Know This Word
Climate Change

Why I Consider Environmentalism The Ultimate Act Of Self-Love

Alexa Gantous
Why I Consider Environmentalism The Ultimate Act Of Self-Love
Integrative Health

I'm A Breathing Expert: This Is How Breathwork Can Affect Your Weight Loss

Jason Wachob
I'm A Breathing Expert: This Is How Breathwork Can Affect Your Weight Loss
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/solar-return-on-birthdays

Your article and new folder have been saved!