This Overnight Treatment Made My Hands Look Instantly Younger
Everyone always talks about how your hands are one of the first areas to show signs of aging—but I've discovered firsthand how true this sentiment can be. My hands show the fine lines and dry patches that I've worked adamantly to avoid on my neck and face.
While aging skin is natural, I knew I was partly to blame. While I've perfected my skin care routine, I've seriously been neglecting my hands when it comes to skin longevity. And at this point, merely hydrating my skin wasn't enough. I needed ingredients that could help take my skin back in time—and Soft Services Theraplush repair treatment was my answer.
The overnight hand cream promotes younger-looking skin by integrating two skin-rejuvenating additions: retinol and lactic acid. These exfoliants help to speed up skin turnover to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, and I've seen firsthand (pun intended) how this cream can transform your skin.
No wonder this formula has already sold out twice! Here's why I'm stocking up before it sells out.
What's great about Theraplush
The ingredients
Contrary to what you may believe, not all hand creams are created equal. Even those with clean ingredients tend to focus solely on moisturizing.
While softer skin is the goal, there's more to skin care than hydration alone. Yes, Theraplush features soothing ingredients such as colloidal oatmeal and allantoin—but it also has the aforementioned exfoliants retinol and lactic acid.
As retinol becomes more and more prominent in body care, it only makes sense this beloved ingredient would make it into hand cream. It accelerates collagen production1, increases cell turnover2, and treats acne3. OK, that last one probably isn't relevant for your hands, but it does prove a point. Retinol is a healthy aging all-star as long as you're using it correctly—and don't our hands deserve the same amount of TLC as our visage?
Of course, I should also point out what this formula is made without; the cruelty-free treatment skips parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and mineral oil.
The results
A word of warning: The first time I used the Theraplush cream, I applied way too much of it. This cream is thick. Truly, a little bit goes a long way (which is great news because you'll really get your money's worth).
After I transferred a good amount back into the pod, I rubbed in the lush formula. I watched in amazement as my dry, cracked skin was restored to its pre-winter glory. Along with adding an instant plumping effect, my hands were instantly smoother.
The best part? I know the anti-aging ingredients will deliver additional results in the long run. Other Theraplush lovers swear their fine lines and sunspots are way less visible with regular use—likely why this cream is prone to sellouts.
The packaging
I'd be remiss not to mention what first drew me in about Theraplush: its sleek design. The rich cream comes in a refillable jar that's so chic, it doubles as bedside décor.
Hand cream application is now one of my favorite pre-bed routines, and I never miss a night. Plus, I love that the pod's magnetic lid doubles as a tray for my rings.
When my cream eventually runs out, I'll only need to buy the refill. Yep, I save money and I'm producing less waste with all products shipping in recyclable materials.
The takeaway
The Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment is essentially a facial for your hands—and mine have never felt more pampered. I'll be swooning over this luscious cream for a while, but I'm stocking up on refills before it sells out for a third time.