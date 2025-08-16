Soft Services Dropped A New Buffing Bar (& It's Better Than The O.G.)
There are some products that I simply can’t be without: the hand cream that lives in my bag year-round; the lip balm that I buy in bulk; the dry shampoo that has a permanent spot in my routine. When I find something that works, I stick with it.
So when Soft Services announced a new scent of their legendary buffing bar, L'Affogato L'Orange, I didn’t hesitate to call in a sample. The original buffing bar has been in my rotation for almost a year, and it's been my go-to for eliminating painful ingrown hairs (especially in the summer months).
The only issue? The abrasive exfoliator occasionally felt too good at its job. Yes, the rough microcrystals would buff away dead skin, but I was convinced it was removing some healthy skin, too.
Soft Services' new café-inspired soap has a milder level of physical exfoliation—so you can actually use it daily. Yet it still tackles the same issues as the O.G. cult-favorite: rough patches, ingrown hairs, and keratosis pilaris (KP).
How does a Buffing Bar work?
Humans shed 200,000,000 skin cells every hour. These dead cells can accumulate, causing dull skin, clogged pores, ingrown hairs, and acne. A physical exfoliant, like the Buffing Bar, tackles this buildup by manually sloughing away the layer of dead skin cells.
I'm a fan of the Buffing Bar because it uses microcrystals made from minerals (magnesium oxide and alumina) rather than plastic microbeads. These ultra-fine crystals are swirled into the base of the shea-butter bar, so you'll feel their gritty texture when passing the soap along your arms, chest, thighs, and legs. Think of it like an ultra-gentle pumice stone—you can feel the rough texture, but it's never painful.
While the original buffing bar offers moderate-to-intense exfoliation, this new release is better described as gentle-to-moderate. Soft Services achieved this tamer texture by only adding microcrystals to half of the moisturizing bar.
My experience testing the new release
When I unwrapped the new L'Affogato L'Orange bar, I immediately noticed the softer texture. The bar was smoother than previous iterations, where the bumpy texture was visible at first glance. At first, I worried there might not be enough exfoliation with this gentler version—until I ran the bar under the shower head.
Immediately, the scent of a creamy orange soda took over my shower. There were hints of vanilla, touches of coconut, and an overarching citrus note. More importantly, the top moisturizing layer melted away, and I could feel the signature microcrystals.
Despite having fewer physical exfoliators, my skin still felt softer post-scrub. The experience was also far more pleasant—I wasn’t worried about creating tiny microtears from over-exfoliating. Best of all, my skin felt supple without being over-polished.
The gentler texture also means I can use the exfoliator more often. With previous iterations, I limited use to just a couple of times a week. Now, I feel comfortable adding it to my routine every other day—which has been a game-changer for tackling ingrown hairs.
Although the scent doesn’t last as long as the brand’s previous collab with D.S. & Durga last fall, it lingers just enough to leave a faint orange note on your skin. That makes it a great option for people who enjoy fragrance but are sensitive to intense scents.
That said, I hope Soft Services releases an unscented version of the gentler Buffing Bar soon, as many people seeking less toxic options prefer to avoid fragrance altogether.
The takeaway
As a current fan of Soft Services' Buffing Bar, I didn't think the cult-favorite could get any better—until I tested out the new L'Affogato L'Orange version. It's gentler than past options, making it a more pleasant user experience. It’s gentler than past versions, making for a more pleasant user experience. The less aggressive exfoliation also makes it safe for more frequent use, which means it’s even more effective at tackling clogged pores, ingrown hairs, and acne. My only wish? Soft Services releases this new mild-to-moderate scrub in an unscented version, too.