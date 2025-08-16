I'm a fan of the Buffing Bar because it uses microcrystals made from minerals (magnesium oxide and alumina) rather than plastic microbeads. These ultra-fine crystals are swirled into the base of the shea-butter bar, so you'll feel their gritty texture when passing the soap along your arms, chest, thighs, and legs. Think of it like an ultra-gentle pumice stone—you can feel the rough texture, but it's never painful.