Social skills were based on a person’s “theory of mind,” which is the ability to read people and infer information about them. They also included other cognitive skills, like behavior control.

In one-on-one conversations, researchers found older adults were less likely to look directly at the other person than adolescents were. When tracking eye movements, they noticed participants looking in the background instead.

When looking away, Heather Ferguson, Ph.D., said “you’re missing a huge amount of cues about meaning, intentions, and emotions,” which can lead to misunderstanding or lack of connection.

Not only does eye contact weaken in actual interactions, Ferguson said older adults also avoid looking at strangers when walking, which can limit new conversations or potential new friendships. “There are sort of subtle differences in the way you experience life that can have a massive impact on opportunities to engage in social interaction," Ferguson said.

While it might seem counterintuitive, maintaining empathy for a person’s viewpoint (even when different than your own) does not seem to worsen with age. But empathizing with another person’s social pain does.

It’s possible, if scientists intervene early enough, they might be able to reverse that behavior. Encouraging adults to increase their daily interactions with strangers would expose them to people with different social pains, which might increase understanding.