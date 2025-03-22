Skip to Content
Sex

This Sleek, Customizable Toy Has Women Of All Ages Singing Its Praises — Here's Why

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
March 22, 2025
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
March 22, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We all have different pleasure preferences, but there's a reason the rabbit-style vibrator is one of the most iconic sex toys across the board. 

Its unique, powerful shape hits just the right spots for internal and external stimulation, making it a top choice for those who want to explore various pleasure zones.

Of course, not all rabbits are created equal—and many say Smile Maker's Artist reigns supreme. Keep reading to learn why women of all ages are praising this sleek, effortless toy.

Smile Makers The Artist

$129
What's great about The Artist

It's easy to use

I used to be intimidated by rabbit vibrators. I mean, the Artist has nine pulsating modes! But fear not: This sleek toy is actually great for beginners. It's specifically designed to slip effortlessly inside of you, while the other head simultaneously stimulates the clitoris. 

Before getting started, you'll want to find your perfect fit—which is super simple since the angle between the two heads is fully adjustable. 

From there, simply rotate through the vibrations to find the rhythm that works best for you. And once you've found the right fit and pulsation, you can even play around with different positions (standing, sitting, kneeling, etc.). 

It's surprisingly quiet

Like many Smile Makers toys I've tested, the Artist is surprisingly quiet (especially considering its intense power and larger design. 

Translation? You won't be distracted by crazy rumbling—and your neighbors or roommates won't hear any buzzing from your bedroom. 

The material is so soft

The Artist is made from a supersmooth, body-safe silicone.

It gets the job done

A classic rabbit vibrator design with an emphasis on clitoral pleasure, the Artist has two arms for dual stimulation. The longer arm is meant to stimulate the G-spot, and the shorter is for external pleasure.

The dual design is what has so many reviewers gushing (literally). Even those who were previously intimidated by rabbit vibrators (it's me, hi) are singing the Artist's praises.

One writes, "This Artist rabbit is everything! It's even better than I expected; it won't let you down, ladies. If you need a little more help getting to that O, this will help get you there."

Another calls it her "new best friend" and says, "if you're gonna splurge on a toy, then let it be this one. I'm still experimenting with all the different modes but every single one has given me some of the strongest orgasms I've had."

What's more, the Artist is equally pleasurable on your own or with a partner. "It can look intimidating at first but just play around with it!" one woman writes. 

"Wow! This was a revelation!" One reviewer raves. "I'm so impressed with this—it feels amazing and OMG, a complete game changer."

The overwhelming theme is that this vibe is worth every penny, and it hits just the right spot(s). 

Smile Makers The Artist

$129
The takeaway

Anytime I share a new vibrator with the world, I like to add the reminder that the benefits of orgasms go well beyond the pleasure you feel in the moment. 

I've personally experienced improved circulation, glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cyclebetter sleep1, and less stress when orgasming frequently, but it took some self-exploration to get there.

The Artist is hands down one of the best toys to help you discover your own pleasure preference (and I'm speaking from experience). Grab one for yourself, and get ready to reap the many benefits of regular orgasms. 

