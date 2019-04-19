How Tech Can Help You Create A Smarter, More Sustainable Home

As an interior designer living in 2019, I've seen how smart technology can, quite simply, make things way easier at home. To find the right tech for you, you’ll want to narrow your focus.

First, spend a week or so looking closely at your home life and the functions you perform daily. Do you often find yourself scrambling to track down your phone so you can make notes or set reminders? Is there a room in your home that gets a ton of sunlight, causing you to run to drop the shades at the same time each day? Do you find that you flip calming music or nature sound on as your work-from-home days get started? Noting even the smallest actions can help you determine your wants and needs.

Then it's time to take a look at your overall budget. Please know, it doesn't take tons of money to integrate smart technology into the home. (Case in point: Amazon's Echo Dot can act as your home’s smart hub, and it starts at $49.99.) Plus, many smart home gadgets can be worked into a home or apartment that you rent or own since they're not disruptive to your space's structural integrity.

Here are my top tips for making your home a little smarter and saving yourself a lot of headache in the process.