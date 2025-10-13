Sleep Smarter: 5 Research-Backed Reasons to Upgrade Your Mattress
When it comes to quality sleep, most of us focus our attention on the clock: How long we’re in bed, the time it takes to drift off, or scheduling the optimal nighttime and wakeup routine. Worthy areas of focus, but we also need to be focusing on the environment in which we sleep. It can have just as an important influence on the quality of sleep we’re getting.
From indoor air quality to the materials under your skin, your nightly atmosphere plays a powerful role in how your body rests, recovers, and restores itself. At the center of it all is your mattress. A quality mattress is the foundation for feeling good night after night. Choosing wisely can have lasting effects on your energy, performance, and long-term health.
Here are five things to consider when you’re ready to upgrade your mattress—and why Avocado Green Mattress continues to set the standard for healthy, restorative sleep.
A quality mattress can improve sleep quality
Forget elaborate gadgets and multi-step wind-down routines. The foundation of truly restorative rest starts with what’s under your body. Studies consistently show that mattress quality directly impacts sleep duration and efficiency.
With Avocado Green Mattress you can hone in on the essentials. Made with high-quality, organic materials like cotton, latex, and wool, these mattresses prioritize time-testing materials that are naturally supportive of deep, restorative sleep.
In fact, the brand goes the extra step by getting the materials certified by the highest standards. Using Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified organic cotton and wool and Global Organic Latex Standard (GOLS) certified organic latex, the entire mattress is GTOS certified organic.
Prioritize the right firmness for your sleep position & body type
Firmness is about more than preference—it’s about alignment and support. Back and stomach sleepers, athletes, and larger-bodied individuals often benefit from a firmer surface to keep the spine neutral and prevent morning stiffness.
It can be challenging to find a mattress that meets both your firmness needs and your quality standards. But Avocado Green Mattress’s suite of options means you don’t have to make compromises.
The newest addition to their lineup makes sure of it.
Introducing the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress, which is the only heavy-duty organic mattress of its kind. The mattress features up to 2,112 individually wrapped coils, which is an impressive 30% more than standard designs, for unmatched support. The double-tempered recycled steel coils are 25% stronger than standard coils, offering exceptional durability, responsiveness, and pressure distribution.
Reduce your exposure to indoor air pollutants
Research links air pollution to a variety of health concerns such as poor cognitive function, long-term inflammation1, weakened immune system2, and more. According to the EPA, indoor air quality can be up to five times more polluted than outdoor air. While we may not have control over outdoor air pollution, what we put in our homes has a direct impact on our exposure to indoor pollution.
One of the most unsuspecting culprits of indoor air pollution is your bedroom. Many mattresses are filled with pollutants that—slowly, over time—find their way onto our skin, into our air, and our bodies.
Reduce your exposure with Avocado Green Mattress.
Each design carries the MADE SAFE® seal, meaning it’s screened for over 6,500 substances known or suspected to harm human health or the environment. They’re also GREENGUARD Gold certified for low chemical emissions and hold a Formaldehyde-Free Claim Verification from UL. Their latex meets the strict eco-INSTITUT standards for harmful substances, and every mattress is certified to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX.
Notably, the Avocado Extra Firm Mattress is the only innerspring mattress on the market with OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification—a distinction that underscores its exceptional commitment to safety. With no added flame retardants and rigorous testing for unsafe levels of PFAS, Avocado delivers one of the cleanest and sturdiest sleep surfaces available.
Keep your body temperature comfortable
Temperature is one of the most important factors for deep, restorative sleep. Keeping your body at the right temperature can help the body move through the different sleep stages and minimize disruptions. If you spend most evenings futzing with your blanket situation or adjusting the settings on your cooling unit, it may actually be your mattress that’s to blame.
Synthetic foams tend to trap heat, leading to restlessness and night sweats. Most mattress brands try to get around this by using questionable cooling ingredients.
Avocado Extra Firm Mattress solves this naturally. Organic cotton, latex, and wool are breathable, moisture-wicking, and temperature-regulating—so you stay comfortable all night and year-round.
A mattress is the ultimate longevity tool
Sleep isn’t just downtime. It’s the most powerful recovery tool your body has. Research shows it impacts everything from muscle repair3 and cognitive performance to even skin health. Poor sleep has been linked to accelerated aging4 and increased disease risk5, while quality rest helps preserve longevity at the cellular level.
That’s why your mattress matters: it’s a foundation that you lay upon your future health.
With a thoroughly engineered orthopedic zoned design, Avocado Extra Firm Mattress keeps your body in its optimal position during rest so you can protect your body against pressure points, support long-term vitality, and wake up feeling your best day after day.
The takeaway
Your mattress shapes everything from daily energy to lifelong health. By choosing Avocado Green Mattress, you’re not only getting a sleep surface designed for comfort and support—you’re also minimizing exposure to questionable substances, supporting sustainability, and prioritizing your body’s long-term needs.
And for those who need extra support, Avocado Extra Firm Mattress is the ultimate upgrade: purpose-built to deliver exceptional support, unmatched safety, and healthier sleep for years to come.