I Tested Sleep Number's New ComfortNext Line — Here's My Honest Take
Before I became a mom, I thought I understood what tired felt like. Spoiler alert: I didn't.
These days, I'm the tired that comes from waking up multiple times a night, lifting a growing baby all day, and carrying the mental load of keeping another human alive—that's a different beast. My lower back ached every morning. My shoulders were tight from nursing and rocking. I knew better sleep would help me heal, but I couldn't figure out how to get it when my nights were no longer fully mine.
So when I had the chance to try the Sleep Number ComfortNext Lux, I wasn't approaching it as someone reviewing a mattress. I was approaching it as a mom who desperately needed her sleep to count. What surprised me most wasn't just how the mattress felt; it was how much it taught me about my own health without asking anything of me in return.
If you've ever thought about tracking your sleep but couldn't think about wearing another device—charging another thing, remembering to put it on—I get it. This mattress quietly does that work for you while you rest. No wristband, no ring, and most importantly, no added effort.
FYI
What is the Sleep Number ComfortNext Lux
Sleep Number’s new ComfortNext Lux is the brand’s most advanced smart mattress yet, and a notable evolution from earlier models that focused primarily on adjustable firmness. Starting at $3,999 for a Queen, the 13-inch mattress uses a new Tri-Brid construction that layers micro coils, responsive foam, and Sleep Number’s signature adjustable air chambers to deliver more targeted pressure relief, motion isolation, and personalized support.
What sets the Lux apart within the lineup is that it sits in the “sweet spot” of the collection. Compared to the base ComfortNext model, it introduces individually wrapped micro coils. This key upgrade improves contouring, adds responsiveness, and creates a more traditional luxury hybrid feel. It delivers noticeably better pressure relief and airflow than the entry model, without the higher price or added density of the Ultra, which is positioned as the most plush and supportive option in the range.
Like past Sleep Number beds, the ComfortNext Lux allows users to adjust firmness in real time through the app, but this model puts a heavier emphasis on automation and biometric tracking. The mattress automatically responds to movement throughout the night, delivers daily sleep and wellness insights each morning, and is designed to adapt to individual sleep habits over time.
Of course, you can expect the basics of a Sleep Number bed: a 100-night trial, a 10-year limited warranty, and a 25-year lifespan. And yes, it's also HSA and FSA eligible.
How I tested ComfortNext
I'm a first-time mom who is currently navigating a sleep regression with my son. My nights are interrupted, while my body is working overtime during the day: carrying, lifting, bending, reaching, and constantly moving.
I don't get to control when I sleep or for how long, so what matters most is the quality of the sleep I do get. I've been testing Sleep Number's ComfortNext Lux for about two weeks to see how it impacts my deep sleep.
Along with tracking my sleep score (more on that below) I've paid attention to how my body feels each morning, especially my lower back and shoulders (which take the brunt of daily mom life).
Understanding the design
This is Sleep Number's first Tri-Brid design. Rather than relying on a single material, this mattress layers three technologies. The first layer is plush foam closest to your body, which cradles your pressure points and integrates cooling materials that draw heat away.
Beneath this layer sit individually wrapped micro coils that respond independently to different areas of your body, providing targeted pressure relief for shoulders, hips, knees, and lower back. The final (and deepest) layer is the adjustable air chamber system that powers firmness customization and Responsive Air® technology.
For me, this combination has been a relief, literally. My lower back pain from carrying my son all day has noticeably improved since switching to this mattress.
And I'm not imagining it. Research shows that mattress firmness significantly influences1 sleep quality, affecting both how quickly you fall asleep and how your body moves through sleep stages.
Understanding air responsiveness
Here's something no one tells you about sharing a bed: your sleep preferences are probably different from your partner's. And that difference? It matters more than you think.
My husband likes a firmer feel. I need something softer, especially now that my body is recovering from pregnancy and postpartum. With the ComfortNext Lux, we each set our own side. No compromise.
You can adjust your mattress to be firmer or softer any time you'd like—through the app, from bed, in seconds. Some nights after a long day of carrying my son, I want something softer to cradle my hips and lower back. Other nights I prefer a slightly firmer foundation. The mattress accommodates both without requiring a topper or a different bed entirely.
Then there's Responsive Air®. Throughout the night, the mattress senses your movements and automatically adjusts firmness. You don't open an app. You don't wear anything.
When you shift from your back to your side, the support adapts. It's invisible, ongoing personalization, especially meaningful when your sleep is already fragmented by a baby's schedule.
Another reason to splurge: cooling design
My husband and I both run hot. The ComfortNext Lux features 67% more built-in cooling materials compared to Sleep Number's previous mattress, and it works. The cooling is integrated within the foam layer itself, designed to actively draw heat away from your body throughout the night. I haven't woken up overheated once since we made the switch.
How Sleep Number thinks about longevity
Every morning, I wake up to a personalized sleep report from my new Sleep Number bed. It tells me how long it took to fall asleep, how much of my sleep was restful versus restless, and captures biosignals like heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and breath rate. These are the same types of metrics typically associated with wearable devices like Whoop or Garmin, but here they’re collected passively through the mattress itself rather than something you wear.
What stood out most was how the data is translated into something usable, not just informational. Instead of overwhelming you with numbers, the app frames the night in terms of recovery and sleep quality trends over time. It highlights patterns—like whether restless sleep is increasing, or whether recovery scores are trending up or down—which makes it easier to connect how you feel during the day with what actually happened overnight.
The app also provides a daily routine designed around my circadian rhythm using the previous night's data. This means I know when to get light exposure, when to prioritize movement, and when to start winding down in the evening. It essentially turns sleep tracking into a feedback loop: what happens at night informs how you structure your day, which then ideally improves the next night’s sleep.
Over time, this kind of feedback loop may be where smart beds differentiate themselves most from traditional mattresses. Research has shown that consistent HRV monitoring offers real insight into daily recovery and stress levels. This personalized sleep tracking feedback can lead to improvements in sleep quality over time. While no single metric is perfect on its own, tracking trends consistently can help identify patterns in stress, sleep disruption, and recovery capacity.
There’s also growing evidence in behavioral sleep science that personalized feedback can improve sleep habits. Studies on sleep tracking interventions show that when people receive consistent, individualized insights, especially around sleep timing and consistency, they’re more likely to make small behavioral adjustments that improve sleep quality over time.
In practice, what this feels like is less about obsessing over nightly scores and more about gradually learning how your body responds to routine, stress, and recovery. The mattress becomes less of a passive surface and more of a data-driven tool that quietly shapes better sleep habits in the background.
- Dual-zone firmness: Genuinely solves the "one of us is always uncomfortable" problem
- Responsive Air®: Subtle but powerful! The mattress adapts overnight without any effort on my part
- App insights: Detailed, actionable health data that requires nothing beyond sleeping
- Cooling: Consistent and real: no more waking up overheated
- No wearable needed: Sleep and health tracking built directly into the mattress
- White-glove service: Sleep Number's delivery team comes to your home, assembles the bed, connects it to power and Wi-Fi, and walks you through the app so you're ready to dial in your perfect Sleep Number from night one. They'll also haul away your old mattress in most U.S. zip codes.
Most importantly, my sleep score has increased week over week, even through my son's sleep regression. That tells me the mattress is helping me make the most of whatever sleep I'm able to get.
What could be better
The mattress doesn't come with a headboard or a remote. Both are additional purchases, which feels like a miss at this price point. And starting at $3,999 for a Queen is a significant investment.
Pricing
The ComfortNext collection comes in three models across eight sizes (mattress only, regular pricing):
- Twin XL (38" x 80"): ComfortNext $2,599 | Lux $3,599 | Ultra: not available
- Full (54" x 75"): ComfortNext $2,899 | Lux $3,899 | Ultra: not available
- Queen (60" x 80"): ComfortNext $2,999 | Lux $3,999 | Ultra $4,499
- King (76" x 80"): ComfortNext $3,499 | Lux $4,499 | Ultra $5,299
- California King (72" x 84"): ComfortNext $3,499 | Lux $4,499 | Ultra $5,299
- Split King (76" x 80"): ComfortNext $4,699 | Lux $6,299 | Ultra $6,899
- Split Cal King (72" x 84"): ComfortNext $4,699 | Lux $6,299 | Ultra $6,899
- FlexTop Cal King (72" x 84"): ComfortNext $4,399 | Lux $5,999 | Ultra $6,599
Split King, Split Cal King, and FlexTop Cal King include an adjustable base bundle. Prices are higher in Alaska and Hawaii.
Who it's best for
This mattress is ideal for couples with different firmness preferences, hot sleepers, and anyone dealing with chronic soreness in the lower back, hips, shoulders, or knees. It's especially well-suited for people who want sleep and health data without adding another device to their life.
It may not be the right fit if you're on a tighter budget or prefer a fully analog sleep experience without app connectivity.
The takeaway
Sleep Number's new ComfortLux mattress has earned its place in my life during one of the most sleep-deprived seasons I’ve ever experienced. It combines personalized firmness, automatic overnight adjustment, real cooling, and passive health tracking into something that works in the background without requiring any extra effort from me. As a mom, that matters. Plus, you can score the new launch for $600 off in Sleep Number's current Memorial Day sale.