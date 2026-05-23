Every morning, I wake up to a personalized sleep report from my new Sleep Number bed. It tells me how long it took to fall asleep, how much of my sleep was restful versus restless, and captures biosignals like heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and breath rate. These are the same types of metrics typically associated with wearable devices like Whoop or Garmin, but here they’re collected passively through the mattress itself rather than something you wear.