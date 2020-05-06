Be Cool: How To Use Cryo Technology For Your Best Facial Sculpt 

Self-care devotees will notice that the SiO Cryodrop is shaped a little like a gua sha tool, with curves that are designed to slide over the contours of your face seamlessly. But instead of stone, it’s made of medical-grade steel — offering cold and cleanliness — and has micropores on its surface to help absorption and hydration.

This east-meets-west tool partners perfectly with the SiO Energy Serum, a rapid moisture drop serum that includes skincare favorites like hyaluronic acid, collagen peptide PP56, green tea, and amino acids. In addition to these skin-loving staples, the serum also contains Camellia Japonica Flower, a soothing, protecting and hydration-boosting ingredient derived from an incredible flower that doesn’t wilt for five days after it falls from its plant.

These hard-working ingredients mean the cooling serum has hydrating, rejuvenating benefits on its own, but applying it before using the tool to massage the face helps improve product absorption for deeper, longer-lasting results. This is because the Cryodrop has a magnetic heart that works to propel the positive ions in the SiO Energy Serum into the negative ions of the skin — they’re match made in skincare heaven.

If you already have a favorite serum, or you want to change it up as your skin changes, the SiO Cryodrop can be used with any serum or cream of your choice. It can even be used for a midday glow up — just apply a little serum on top of your makeup, massage, and get on your way.