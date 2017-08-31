There are essential things in life that make you feel good: rich relationships, a rewarding community, and reveling in adventures and creative pursuits. Nothing should ever keep you from experiencing those things—least of all liquor.

A client named Kelly once came to me because she wanted my help doing more of the things she loved. I started by asking her how she spent her time. She replied, "I just drink when I get off work." Then I asked, well, what about your friends—do you do stuff with them? She said, "We go out drinking sometimes."

The very first thing I had Kelly do was to quit drinking because every night when she should’ve been doing what she loved, breaking out of her comfort zone, and making new friends, she was bullshitting with the same "friends" at the same bars. That never actually made her feel good because she wasn't progressing as a human being—nor was she connecting on a real, vulnerable level with those people. Within the first week of working with me, she had started hiking and riding horses again, and she'd begun meeting new people that she really connected with.

If you’re continuously pushing off the fun things that make you feel like you, or if you’ve allowed your social life to revolve around alcohol, you need to let it go. Do what it takes to be human first. Build back your networks and your life. Schedule more fulfilling activities like hiking, sports, game night, and yoga. Then, if you think you can responsibly reincorporate alcohol into your life, do it. But don’t ever let it keep you from fulfilling your needs and living your full potential. Oh, and if you're afraid to quit drinking, it means you need to give it up—at least until you learn to be fine without it.

I’m not anti-booze. I’m just pro-you. And if anything keeps you from living the bold and inspiring life you really want, I’m going to be your friend and call you out on it. If this article has been your wake-up call, mark today as the first day of your three months without booze. (That's the time it takes to break a bad habit.)

Let all your friends know that you won't be persuaded into having a drink on your lunch or dinner dates, and that you'd appreciate their support in sticking to this commitment. Then call your closest confidant and have them keep you accountable to your decision. Come up with goals for the things you need to work on—career, self-love, self-improvement, etc.—and have that person keep you accountable to making that progress, too.

