11 Signs You Need A Spiritual Detox & How To Make It Happen

Turn to joy. At our essence, we are spiritual beings who share a human experience. Sometimes the heaviness of our human experience can weigh us down. It’s important to remember that you are more than this physical body. You are expansive consciousness. As such, you can find and experience joy even within difficult circumstances. Mindfully start training yourself to start looking for the gift in the moment. Like anything worth practicing, it can be difficult at first, but over time, it becomes easier.