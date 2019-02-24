Did you know that one in four people with unexplained digestive symptoms may actually be suffering from small intestine fungal overgrowth, or SIFO? By now, many patients and practitioners are aware that small intestine bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO, is a common underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). However, there's another condition emerging in the literature that is a largely unrecognized issue. SIFO occurs when there is an overgrowth of yeast in the small intestine and shares many of the same symptoms of SIBO, such as abdominal pain, bloating, nausea, diarrhea, and gas. Like most chronic digestive issues, diet and nutrition are a cornerstone of getting better.

The predominant thought in conventional medicine is that we all have yeast in the gut and that fungal infections of the gastrointestinal tract become a problem only in people with severe immune dysfunction. However, recent scientific literature now supports the belief that the alternative and functional medicine community has held for decades: Fungal overgrowth can be a cause of unexplained GI symptoms in immunocompetent patients as well. This is best studied in people with motility disorders and in those who take acid-blocking medications like proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). But anything that upsets the balance of organisms in the gut can lead to SIFO. Clinically, we should have heightened concern for fungal overgrowth in the following populations: