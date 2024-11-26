Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Natural Hair Treatment Promotes New Growth In Just A Few Weeks (+ Save 25%)

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
November 26, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of the back of a woman's head with her hands in her hair
Image by mbg creative
November 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

You name an at-home hair growth remedy and I've probably tried it: supplements, serums, masks, red light hats, and more. And can you blame me? These treatments often come with pretty bold claims.

Unfortunately I've found not many can back them up—but this SickScience PowerCycle serum is an exception. It uses research-backed exosomes to promote hair growth at the molecular level. After applying the serum to my scalp daily for two months, I'm already seeing new growth along my hairline. 

Other reviewers are also singing the serum's praises, and we scored an exclusive discount so you can join in, too. Use code BF25 to score 25% off your order.

SickScience PowerCycle Serum

sickscience powercycle image

What sets this serum apart

To help you understand what's so great about the PowerCycle serum (and why exosomes have become so popular in the skin care world), allow me to give a brief science lesson. 

Exosomes are typically extracted from human stem cells, frozen to keep them stable, then applied topically on the skin after a cosmetic procedure (such as microneedling or lasers) to promote healing and collagen production. 

But some brands—like SickScience—have created biotech-derived exosomes that work in the same way, with no procedure necessary. SickScience uses exosomes derived from wheat and garlic stems, which act as chemical messengers prompting key cells in your scalp and hair follicle to kick into action.

Translation? The serum promotes hair growth naturally rather than relying on external sources.

Think of these powerful ingredients as a delivery truck dropping off detailed instructions for achieving fuller, thicker, healthier hair.

editor's hand holding the serum dropper
Image by mbg creative

What I love about the PowerCycle serum

Aside from the fact that the unique formula is rooted in science, here's why I think anyone with hair growth goals should give the PowerCycle serum a try:

  • It's easy to use. You simply massage one full drop to key areas of concern, or all over your scalp (my treatment of choice).
  • It doesn't make my hair greasy. I use the serum nightly, and when I wake up in the morning my hair still looks fresh.
  • The bottle lasts a long time. I've been using it for two months, and I still have about a quarter left.
  • It's affordable. Many popular exosome serums cost over $300, and this one is just $58 ($48 with our discount!).

And then, of course, there are my results. The brand says you could see a change in as little as four weeks—and mine started right around the six-week mark.

Not only have I noticed new growth along my hairline, but my part also seems fuller than it was before. 

And I'm just one reviewer. The brand conducted a clinical study with 50 participants over the course of eight weights, and every single one of them experienced improvements in hair thickness. 

What's more, 89% of the study's participants experienced an improvement in hair density. On average, the participants saw a 29% increase in hair thickness. Seriously, my jaw dropped at the before-and-after photos.

before and after images of scalp after 28 days of using the serum
Image by mbg creative
What other reviewers have to say:
  • "PowerCycle is an impressive product that delivers on its promises. My hair is stronger and fuller."
  • "The results I've seen with PowerCycle are remarkable. My hair is thicker and healthier."
  • "I love that PowerCycle is gentle on my scalp but still effective. My hair looks and feels amazing."

SickScience PowerCycle Serum

sickscience powercycle image

The takeaway

This science-backed formula is helping my scalp stay full, and my hair looks noticeably healthier. Just keep in mind: The brand's products are prone to sellouts—so don't miss your chance to use code BF25 for 25% off.

And yes, this discount is also valid on the cult-favorite jaw-defining serum and new body sculpting serum.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin
Beauty

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free
Beauty

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free

Carleigh Ferrante

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin
Beauty

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles

Hannah Frye

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit
Beauty

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin
Beauty

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free
Beauty

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free

Carleigh Ferrante

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin
Beauty

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles

Hannah Frye

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit
Beauty

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin
Beauty

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free
Beauty

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free

Carleigh Ferrante

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin
Beauty

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles

Hannah Frye

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit
Beauty

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Save Up To 50% On Non-Toxic Mattresses From Saatva, Nest, & More
Home

Save Up To 50% On Non-Toxic Mattresses From Saatva, Nest, & More

Carleigh Ferrante

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin
Beauty

Dermatologists & Plastic Surgeons Love These 3 Secret Weapons For Stronger Skin

Jamie Schneider

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free
Beauty

I Replaced Half My Skin Care Routine With This Device & It's Buy One, Get One Free

Carleigh Ferrante

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin
Beauty

The Genius Tip Brooke Shields Swears By To "Rescue" Crepey Skin

Jamie Schneider

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles
Beauty

These 3 Daily Habits Can Slow The Formation Of Wrinkles

Hannah Frye

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin
Beauty

3 Quick & Easy Weekly Habits For Tighter & Brighter Skin

Hannah Frye

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)
Beauty

What Your Under-Eye Wrinkles Are Telling You (And How To Smooth Them)

Hannah Frye

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit
Beauty

Treat Wrinkles At Their Source WIth This Quick Daily Habit

Hannah Frye

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It
Beauty

This Holy Grail Helps With Crepey Skin & Dark Spots—Here's How To Use It

Jamie Schneider

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements & The Facts You Should Know

Hannah Frye

Save Up To 50% On Non-Toxic Mattresses From Saatva, Nest, & More
Home

Save Up To 50% On Non-Toxic Mattresses From Saatva, Nest, & More

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.