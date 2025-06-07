Advertisement
This Natural Hair Treatment Promotes New Growth In Just A Few Weeks
You name an at-home hair growth remedy, and I've probably tried it: supplements, serums, masks, red light hats, and more. And can you blame me? These treatments often come with pretty bold claims.
Unfortunately, I've found not many can back them up—but this SickScience PowerCycle serum is an exception. It uses research-backed exosomes to promote hair growth at the molecular level. After applying the serum to my scalp daily for two months, I'm already seeing new growth along my hairline.
What sets this serum apart
To help you understand what's so great about the PowerCycle serum (and why exosomes have become so popular in the skin care world), allow me to give a brief science lesson.
Exosomes are typically extracted from human stem cells, frozen to keep them stable, and then applied topically on the skin after a cosmetic procedure (such as microneedling or lasers) to promote healing and collagen production.
But some brands—like SickScience—have created biotech-derived exosomes that work in the same way, with no procedure necessary. SickScience uses exosomes derived from wheat and garlic stems, which act as chemical messengers, prompting key cells in your scalp and hair follicles to kick into action.
Translation? The serum promotes hair growth naturally rather than relying on external sources.
Think of these powerful ingredients as a delivery truck dropping off detailed instructions for achieving fuller, thicker, healthier hair.
What I love about the PowerCycle serum
Aside from the fact that the unique formula is rooted in science, here's why I think anyone with hair growth goals should give the PowerCycle serum a try:
- It's easy to use. You simply massage one full drop to key areas of concern, or all over your scalp (my treatment of choice).
- It doesn't make my hair greasy. I use the serum nightly, and when I wake up in the morning my hair still looks fresh.
- The bottle lasts a long time. I've been using it for two months, and I still have about a quarter left.
- It's affordable. Many popular exosome serums cost over $300, and this one is just $58 ($48 with our discount!).
And then, of course, there are my results. The brand says you could see a change in as little as four weeks—and mine started right around the six-week mark.
Not only have I noticed new growth along my hairline, but my part also seems fuller than it was before.
And I'm just one reviewer. The brand conducted a clinical study with 50 participants over the course of eight weights, and every single one of them experienced improvements in hair thickness.
What's more, 89% of the study's participants experienced an improvement in hair density. On average, the participants saw a 29% increase in hair thickness. Seriously, my jaw dropped at the before-and-after photos.
- "PowerCycle is an impressive product that delivers on its promises. My hair is stronger and fuller."
- "The results I've seen with PowerCycle are remarkable. My hair is thicker and healthier."
- "I love that PowerCycle is gentle on my scalp but still effective. My hair looks and feels amazing."
The takeaway
This science-backed formula is helping my scalp stay full, and my hair looks noticeably healthier. Just keep in mind: The brand's products are prone to sellouts—so don't miss your chance to test out the formula while it's still in stock.