The $13 Tool That Saved My Home From Excess Pet Fur

When my home is clean, my mind also tends to feel more at ease. While it might seem like personal preference, the ritual of tidying my space gives me a sense of calm that’s backed in science. But one of the biggest obstacles of keeping my space immaculate is my dog—and more specifically her abundance of fur.

My pup is a mini Australian shepherd with a plush coat and undercoat that’s prone to matting. In the summer, I often find stray strands in the sheets, on my floors, and even in my morning cup of coffee. While I’ve found ways to pick up hair after it’s dispersed throughout my space—such as a powerful vacuum and a pet hair remover—I’ve rarely tried to be proactive in preventing shedding in the first place.

Then I discovered the Shiny Pet Dog Comb on Amazon.