Recipes

Sheet Pan Citrus-Ginger Chicken With Stone Fruits

Yasmin Fahr
Author:
Yasmin Fahr
January 22, 2025
Yasmin Fahr
Food Writer & Recipe Developer
By Yasmin Fahr
Food Writer & Recipe Developer
Yasmin Fahr is a food writer and recipe developer. She's the author of three cookbooks, most recently Cook Simply, Live Fully.
Woman cooking a healthy sheet-pan dinner
Image by Matt Russell / Custom Photography
January 22, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For a long time, I was very anti-fruit-in-savory-foods, but I was wrong. There's something they add—maybe it's a sense of lightness, joy, or freshness with their inherent sweetness—that lifts up savory dishes like this one.

Zippy ginger adds a bit of a kick, while honey encourages caramelization and browning on the chicken.

For this recipe, look for slightly firm stone fruit, as ones that are too ripe will become mushy. It works well for fruit that isn't quite as sweet as you want it to be—the ones that you don't want to eat solo.

Serve with a light green salad or orzo tossed with lemon and olive oil for something heartier.

Ingredients

Serves 4

  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger (from a 2-inch piece)
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1 medium orange, zested and cut into thin rounds
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 2 to 2½ pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
  • Salt
  • 4 or 5 plums or apricots or 3 or 4 peaches or nectarines, quartered and pitted
  • ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • ¼ cup fresh mint or basil leaves, gently torn or chopped
  • ½ cup crumbled feta

Instructions

  1. Heat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, combine the cumin, red pepper flakes, ginger, honey, orange zest, and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Pat the chicken dry, then season all over with salt.
  2. Coat with the ginger mixture, sneaking some under the skin.
  3. On a sheet pan, add the orange rounds and stone fruit, drizzle with the remaining olive oil, and lightly season with salt.
  4. Toss to coat and spread out around the pan. Add the chicken, skin side up, to the sheet pan, nestling it between the fruit pieces and layering on the oranges, if necessary.
  5. Cook in the oven until the chicken skin is crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork, 40 to 45 minutes.
  6. Top with the mint, sprinkle the feta around the sheet pan, and serve.

Excerpted with permission from Cook Simply, Live Fully by Yasmin Fahr, Harper Collins Publishing, April 2024.

Popular Stories

