Sheet Pan Citrus-Ginger Chicken With Stone Fruits
For a long time, I was very anti-fruit-in-savory-foods, but I was wrong. There’s something they add—maybe it’s a sense of lightness, summery joy, or freshness with their inherent sweetness— that lifts up savory dishes like this one.
Zippy ginger adds a bit of a kick, while honey encourages caramelization and browning on the chicken.
It’s a beautiful meal for company when you’re sitting outside on a deck or balcony on warm summer nights (before the mosquitoes come and ruin it all), but also for a weeknight dinner, too.
For this recipe, look for slightly firm stone fruit, as ones that are too ripe will become mushy. It works well for fruit that isn’t quite as sweet as you want it to be—the ones that you don’t want to eat solo.
Serve with a light green salad or orzo tossed with lemon and olive oil for something heartier.
Ingredients
Serves 4
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin 1/2 teaspoon red pepper
- flakes
- 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger (from a 2-inch piece)
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 medium orange, zested and cut into thin rounds
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 2 to 21/2 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs
- Salt
- 4 or 5 plums or apricots,
- or 3 or 4 peaches or
- nectarines, quartered and pitted
- 1/4 cup fresh mint or basil leaves, gently torn or chopped
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta
Instructions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. In a large bowl, combine the cumin, red pepper flakes, ginger, honey, orange zest, and 2 tablespoons olive oil. Pat the chicken dry then season all over with salt.
- Coat with the ginger mixture, sneaking some under the skin.
- On a sheet pan, add the orange rounds and stone fruit, drizzle with the remaining olive oil, and lightly season with salt.
- Toss to coat and spread out around the pan. Add the chicken, skin-side up, to the sheet pan, nestling it between the fruit pieces and layering on the oranges, if necessary.
- Cook in the oven until the chicken skin is crispy and juices run clear when pierced with a fork, 40 to 45 minutes.
- Top with the mint, sprinkle the feta around the sheet pan, and serve.
Excerpted with permission from Cook Simply, Live Fully by Yasmin Fahr, Harper Collins Publishing, April 2024.
