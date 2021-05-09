Shay Mitchell keeps it candid. If you’re one of the actress’s 29.8 million followers on Instagram, 5.9 million followers on TikTok, or 4.3 million subscribers on YouTube, you know that Mitchell is unfiltered and unafraid—especially when it comes to talking about motherhood. Among the adorable shots of her baby girl, Atlas, and the hilariously relatable videos that grace our screens (see: How to not build a stroller), she’s also open about the ups and downs that come with the beautiful, ever-evolving journey of being a mother.

“Speaking about my own experiences was always really important to me,” Mitchell tells mbg. Sharing her story is how she bolsters her mental health; and considering Mother’s Day falls during Mental Health Awareness month, it’s important to acknowledge the two together—especially after an emotionally challenging year for so many moms.

Its Mitchell’s second Mother’s Day, and she’s continuing to keep it real: Here, she chats about how she prioritizes her mental health, the importance of sharing her experiences, and why perfection is never the goal.