7 Ways To Handle Emotional Triggers, Explained By A Psychotherapist

Between 2 and 3 million years ago, our ancestors learned to make and use tools. Since then, every generation has invented more and more sophisticated implements. Today, we own a collection of sophisticated tools to handle household or automotive needs. We also care for our tools, store them for future use, and add to our collection when necessary. We might have some tools we don't know how to use to their full capacity.

All these options are a metaphor for our inner resources, the human toolbox. Thus, each of us stores useful inner tools, strategies to handle the challenges that come to us from people, events, and circumstances. We might have a minimal or a state-of-the-art collection.

We can learn how to make, use, upgrade, care for, and store the tools that can work for a lifetime. Without tools, we are at the mercy of many emotional triggers. With tools ready at hand, we deal with what happens with grace and effectiveness. We can trust that we all have tools, inner resources.

Some specific tools, both psychological and spiritual, help us respond rather than react to triggers. Here are seven that can help get you started: