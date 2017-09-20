6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 20, 2017)
1. Small juice operations are producing big food waste.
Composters eschew pulp from juice pressing because it slows the overall process (and stinks, apparently), and while there are innovative ways to use it, none scale. There is one idea that does: eating your fruits and veggies instead of drinking them! (TreeHugger)
2. Women undergoing IVF treatments may have new hope.
IVF (in vitro fertilization) is physically and emotionally demanding, and many times it doesn't work as quickly as a new mother would like or at all. Forward-thinking doctors have started using "discarded" embryos—ones that we deemed unviable due to slight genetic misfire. What they've found is that many times embryos are self-correcting and may allow women more options and chances to conceive during this process. (The Cut)
3. Are there healing powers in honesty?
Let's admit it: We all lie sometimes. And most of the time it's to protect others or shelter them from the harsh truth, but according to science, this practice might be doing more harm than good. That's because white lies—like not telling someone that they need to improve at their job—feel better in the short term, but they often backfire over time. (NYT)
4. Cheap cigarettes are a huge problem.
According to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics, the availability of inexpensive, off-brand cigarettes is responsible for an increase in infant mortality—specifically, an increase of 0.07 percent per 1,000 live births due to pregnant women taking up smoking. "Tobacco companies can load price increases onto premium brands and sell cheaper cigarettes at a loss so that poor people and young people can still take up smoking," says lead study author Filippos Filippidis. "We would like to see government make increases in price happen across the board." (NYT)
5. When your pup gets sick, you do too.
At least mentally, that is. A new study found that pet owners suffer stress and anxiety when caring for a seriously or terminally ill pet. The new findings can inform how veterinarians treat pet owners and how treatment plans for sick pets are developed. (Newsweek)
6. Our environment is making our food WAY less healthy.
Increased carbon dioxide levels in our atmosphere are affecting our plants on a cellular level. "Every leaf and every grass blade on earth makes more and more sugars as CO2 levels keep rising," explained the author of a groundbreaking study. "We are witnessing the greatest injection of carbohydrates into the biosphere in human history―[an] injection that dilutes other nutrients in our food supply." (Politico)
