5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 17, 2018)

A new study found people who tend to be more insecure about their relationships also tend to have more negative behaviors when using Facebook. Being constantly anxious about your relationship was associated with using the platform to compare yourself to others, overshare personal information, misrepresent yourself, and ignore other responsibilities. If you tend to worry a lot about your relationships, maybe go easy on the social media—or at the very least, pay close attention to what you're doing with it. (PsyPost)