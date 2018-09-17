mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 17, 2018)

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
5 Things You Need To Know Today (September 17, 2018)

Photo by Irina Nisiforova

September 17, 2018 — 9:00 AM

1. Mangroves might save the world from climate change, and Apple is trying to save the mangroves.

Mangroves are seaside forests that have a particularly high carbon absorption and storage rates. "If you want to actually change the thermostat of the world in your lifetime, then ending the destruction of mangroves and restoring them is one of the biggest things you can do," said M. Sanjayan, chief executive officer of Conservation International, a nonprofit Apple partnered with on this project. The company committed an undisclosed amount to help experts plant trees and care for damaged or degraded ones in Colombia. (Fast Company)

2. Your next IKEA shipment might come in an electric truck.

Building on a slew of other environmental commitments, the company is aiming to make its deliveries across New York, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Paris, and Shanghai emission-free by 2020. If all goes to plan, the rest of its global locations will catch up by 2025. (Fast Company)

Article continues below

3. People with a lot of relationship insecurity tend to use Facebook in unhealthy ways.

A new study found people who tend to be more insecure about their relationships also tend to have more negative behaviors when using Facebook. Being constantly anxious about your relationship was associated with using the platform to compare yourself to others, overshare personal information, misrepresent yourself, and ignore other responsibilities. If you tend to worry a lot about your relationships, maybe go easy on the social media—or at the very least, pay close attention to what you're doing with it. (PsyPost)

4. Want to know how polluted your neighborhood is? Google can help with that.

Google is adding air quality sensors to its street view vehicles, allowing them to map air quality on a neighborhood-to-neighborhood basis. The sensors will detect amounts of carbon dioxide, nitric oxide, carbon monoxide, ozone, particulate matter, and nitrogen dioxide wherever the cars go. The program is currently being tested in Mexico City, Sydney, and Houston. (Inhabitat)

Article continues below

5. Jeff Bezos launched a new $2 billion charitable fund.

The Amazon CEO just announced the Bezos Day One Fund, which will focus on supporting families and children in low-income communities. Homelessness, hunger, and access to quality education are the main challenges that Bezos, the richest man in the world, has committed to fight. The fund is named for his "Day 1" mentality, the idea that we should never stop looking for ways to improve our world. (Fortune)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
Climate Change

Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways

Jason Wachob
Yes, You Can Make Sustainable Choices During Quarantine: Here Are 3 Ways
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Functional Food

25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough

Abby Moore
25 Fiber-Rich Foods To Eat Because You Probably Don't Get Enough
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/september-17-2018-wellness-news-you-need-to-know

Your article and new folder have been saved!