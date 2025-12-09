Give Yourself The Gift Of This Simple Self-Love Reset Before The Year Ends
The end of the year can feel like the end of a marathon, and the end of 2025 might feel especially fatiguing. Before the old year wraps up and the new one begins in earnest, there’s a healing portal of time that calls for a personal reset.
Below are tips for using your self-love practice to reset your body, mind, attitude, rhythm, and heart to welcome 2026.
Reset your body
When we’re busy, anxious, or drained, we often neglect our self-care practice. Yet self-care is a very tangible way to remind yourself you are loved.
If it’s been a while since you soaked your body in a long bath, took your body on a long nature walk, or gave your body a long break from work emails and screens, use these weeks to be generous with your physical body as an act of self-love. Schedule a check-up with a health-care provider, get back on your healthy diet, and dial in your supplements or medication.
Reset your mind
Our minds can be a jumble of wild and wooly thoughts—worries, to-do list items, wishful-thinking fantasies, and unjustly self-critical condemnations.
Self-love is inserting positive, nourishing, helpful self-talk and focusing on thoughts that contribute to your well-being. To edit your internal dialogue and minimize unhealthy thoughts, you must replace them with something else.
Try affirmations like, “I’m becoming wiser and kinder every day,” or “Life looks after me in miraculous ways.” For more self-love affirmations and action steps, get my 2026 page-a-day calendar, A Year of Self-Love.
Reset your attitude
We can’t always control our circumstances, but we can exert more control over our attitude toward circumstances. You could feel sad or frustrated about something that happened in 2025, expressing and validating those feelings and finding ways to comfort yourself. And you could also choose to have an attitude of gratitude, acceptance, peace, playfulness, or giving back.
Mindfully adjusting your attitude to something more loving toward yourself can actually help shift circumstances, because your attitude affects your motivation levels, your willingness to change, and even your energy, which can influence what you manifest.
Reset your rhythm
Many people experienced major changes in 2025. In numerology, 2025 is a year nine, meaning the end of a nine-year cycle. Places, roles, and relationships that had run their course may have left, while others remain yet may evolve significantly.
Change is a fast-paced game. And even if you weren’t running around making changes or adapting to them, your mind may have been busy this year trying to make sense of it all. Self-love is slowing down so you can catch up with yourself and better regulate your nervous system.
Mimic a snail’s pace when you can now, slowing down your actions and thoughts as a self-love practice. We make better decisions and take better care of ourselves when life moves at a gentler rhythm.
Reset your heart
If your tender heart took some hits in 2025, you’re not alone. Self-love might be recognizing that, before the year is through, that precious heart deserves special medicine.
Expose your heart to what you find most magical about life! That might be hiking at dawn, or doing a ritual as the full moon rises at dusk. It could be having a playdate with a good friend or pet, or getting lost in a creative project solo. Remind your compassionate heart there is much that’s wonderful about this life.
Read stories or watch movies that emphasize the best in the human spirit, where people lead with their hearts, showing each other mercy or kindness. Have heart-to-heart chats with others where you build them up with compliments and encouragement. The human heart has an infinite capacity to heal, which is pretty magical.
This end-of-year portal could be a lovely time to mend your heart.