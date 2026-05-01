This Simple Seated Movement May Help Improve Blood Sugar Control
Sitting for long stretches can feel unavoidable, especially for those of us who work desk jobs and those dealing with injuries or mobility limitations. But prolonged sedentary time isn't great for metabolic health. So, is it possible to promote blood sugar balance after a meal while sitting?
Yes. A study found that breaking up periods of sitting with soleus push-ups can help. Here's what you need to know.
About the study
Researchers of a 2025 review1 analyzed randomized controlled trials, prospective cohorts, and pilot interventions to assess whether seated lower-body movements could improve blood sugar regulation. The researchers were specifically interested in options for people who can't engage in traditional weight-bearing aerobic exercise due to musculoskeletal, cardiorespiratory, or other limitations.
They examined three types of non-weight-bearing activities, including simple resistance activities, soleus push-ups, and passive stretching exercises.
Seated movements linked to meaningful glucose and insulin reductions
The findings were notable across all three movement types:
- Soleus push-ups (sustained, seated heel raises where you press through the balls of your feet to lift your heels): reduced postprandial glucose by 39–52% and insulin response by 60% during oral glucose tolerance tests
- Simple resistance activities (light lower-body muscle contractions, like pressing your feet into the floor or doing small leg lifts while seated): done for 3 minutes every 30 minutes reduced insulin response by 26%
- Passive stretching (holding static stretches for your legs and hips without active muscle contraction): 40 minutes acutely lowered blood glucose, and chronic stretching improved femoral blood flow by 30% and flow-mediated dilation (a measure of vascular health) by 25%
The review also noted that moderate lower-body strength is associated with a 32–35% lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes. (Here's more on strength training and blood sugar.)
The researchers suggest these benefits are likely mediated through AMPK-dependent GLUT4 translocation (a process that helps muscles absorb glucose from the bloodstream), myokine secretion, and improved endothelial function.
RELATED READ: Try These Exercises To Strengthen Your Toes
How to try soleus push-ups at your desk
The soleus is a muscle in your calf that plays a key role in posture and circulation.
And doing a soleus push-up is quite simple. While seated with your feet flat on the floor, press through the balls of your feet to raise your heels, then lower them back down. The movement is subtle enough that you can do it:
- At your desk during work
- While watching TV
- On long flights or car rides
- During phone calls or meetings
Beyond blood sugar, this movement may also support foot strength and ankle stability.
The takeaway
For people who can't do traditional weight-bearing exercise, seated lower-body movements like soleus push-ups offer a genuinely accessible way to support metabolic health. The researchers note that longer-term studies are still needed to determine the impact on glycemic control and cardiovascular protection. But lower-body exercises like these are easy to work into your day.