Searching For Your Best Summer Sun Care Routine? We Found It

Sunscreen is not the end all be all when it comes to sun protection, but it’s a key component in keeping the skin safe. One of the most important characteristics of a natural sunscreen is to make sure it’s mineral-based. Earlier this year, Hawaii banned oxybenzone and octinoxate, two chemical sunscreens known to harm coral reefs and marine life. While these chemicals are often easier to manage in product production, they’re not good for your skin or the environment. DERMA E is a brand with a range of mineral, nanoparticle-free sunscreens that are deemed reef-safe and non-toxic for skin. The body lotion is a strong SPF 30 and the face lotion, also SPF 30, is oil-free and works well under makeup or for time out in the sun. DERMA E’s sun protection products are excellent for sensitive skin, as they are hypoallergenic, non-irritating, sensitivity tested, fragrance-free, paraben-free, gluten-free, GMO-free and 100% vegan.

If you’re looking for an everyday cream with full spectrum UVA/UVB protection, the Even Tone Brightening Day Cream has SPF 15 and also helps to even out skin tone.