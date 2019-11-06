The Scientific Reason Mornings Feel So Stressful (And What You Can Do About It)

BEEEP!

Your alarm goes off. You hit the snooze (a few times).

Groggy and tired, you roll over and grab your phone to check your email, Instagram, and a long string of headlines. Since you're already running late, you rush out the door and barrel into your day.

Sound familiar?

It turns out, your body is primed to feel stressed in the a.m. That's because cortisol levels rise during the early morning hours and are highest at about 7 a.m. Levels drop in the evening and during the early phase of sleep, according to the University of Michigan School of Medicine. And even though cortisol gets a bad rap for being a stress hormone, it is essential for life. Humans need it to keep their brains functioning and blood circulating. "If we didn't have high cortisol in the mornings, we wouldn't have the energy to get out of bed," says Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., a board-certified psychologist. "In the best-case scenario, we wake up refreshed and energized to greet the day."

We always have cortisol circulating in the body, but when we encounter a stressor (like traffic), cortisol and adrenaline spike to give us more energy to deal with the problem. But excess cortisol when we're stressed or anxious can affect our health if our levels stay too high for too long.

Hallett reveals eight simple, science-backed stress-reduction techniques to try during peak cortisol times. They might just turn you into a morning person.