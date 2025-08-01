Does “Sleeping On It” Really Help You Make Better Decisions?
If you’ve ever wondered whether “sleeping on it” truly helps the decision-making process, it turns out it may. When it comes to making better, more balanced decisions, giving your brain a night to process may lead to clearer thinking and fewer first-impression biases.
First impressions aren’t always the best guide
In the study1, researchers designed a clever experiment to test how memory and timing affect decision-making. Participants were asked to evaluate different “virtual garage sale” boxes, each filled with items of equal total value.
Here’s what they found:
- When participants immediately rated the boxes, they overvalued the ones where the most valuable item was at the top, a clear case of first impression bias.
- However, after a night of sleep, those same participants were much more balanced in their evaluations, rating all the boxes equally regardless of the item order.
Why rest can reframe our decisions
Researchers suggest that sleep helps our brains consolidate memories and reorganize reward experiences, which can temper emotional bias and support more rational, long-term thinking. Rather than being swayed by whatever catches our eye first, we may end up taking the full picture into account.
The takeaway
If you're making a decision, especially one that’s emotionally charged or involves multiple options, give it a night. Sleep doesn’t just restore your energy; it reorganizes your perspective. Whether you’re choosing a job offer, judging a first date, or deciding what to buy, a little time and rest may help you choose what’s best in the long run.
