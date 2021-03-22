Save Water & Time: 4 Tips To Make Your Daily Routine More Sustainable

World Water Day is an annual event that raises awareness about the global water crisis. Because water is the most important part of our wellness, it’s smart to stay aware of where things stand (sustainably speaking). Research shows that 50 years from now, the water supply in the U.S. will likely be a third less than what we have today. And the demand for water will only continue to grow with our population.

We know an impending water crisis isn't exactly easy on the nerves, but there are a lot of reasons to stay optimistic. One is that major brands are mobilizing on water conservation, like Finish — whose dishwashing products and initiatives are helping us save water every day. Their #SkipThe Rinse campaign, for example, shows us how to conserve in unexpected ways. We can save gallons of H2O just by ditching the rinse before loading dishes in the dishwasher and relying on the Finish Quantum Detergent instead.

And that’s not all we can do. It turns out there are a lot of surprising ways we can save water, starting today. And with these tips, you’ll optimize your own time and energy while you're at it. With sustainability, everyone wins.