People Are Calling This The Best Purchase For Their Home & It's Currently $120 Off
When it comes to keeping your home environment polished and pristine, there's so much more than meets the eye. Not only do dust and debris impact your physical health, but the act of cleaning and coming home to a tidy environment can help you destress and improve your mental health, too.
Thankfully, appliances like the Samsung Jet 75+ cordless vacuum make cleaning way less bothersome and mundane—and there's no better time to snag this sleek appliance than in Samsung's 4th of July sale.
The Samsung 4th of July sale
Is it just us or can a cluttered home make your whole life feel like a mess? Science agrees, with studies linking a messy home environment with a lower quality of life.
This fact alone might not have you jumping off the couch to grab your scrubbing brush, but home cleaning appliances have come a long way in our lifetime—vacuuming in particular is no longer as tedious as it used to be. And a sale this good is not one you want to pass up.
Samsung's 4th of July appliance sale includes laundry items, ranges, refrigerators, dishwashers, electric cooktops, wall ovens, and vacuums. Personally, we’re eyeing the Jet 75+ Cordless Stick Vacuum. It’s a whopping $120 off with a free Cleaning Station included in your purchase. In case your wondering, that last addition is worth $200 alone.
What's great about this vacuum
No matter what size your home is, dust is inevitable. These tiny particles can cause allergic reactions1 like watery eyes, redness, a runny nose, itchy throat, and sneezing.
While some vacuums seem to push the dust around, the Samsung Jet 75+ has a five-Layer HEPA Filtration system that picks up not only large clumps of dust, but is designed to collect 99.99% of micro dust, too.
In case you're wondering, HEPA filters are most often found in air purifier, where they are essential to removing particles from the air. Regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency2, these filters remove 99.97% of particles that are 0.3 micron in diameter or larger, which is 100 times thinner than a human hair.
The vacuum’s strong suction also pulls in pet dander, pollen, and other nonliving allergens, resulting in cleaner air and a healthier home.
Oh, and it's multipurpose, too; the Jet 75+ gets an unbelievable amount of praise for how well it works on carpets, wood floors, and even couches.
Many people point out how lightweight it is (just 6 pounds!) and how easy the 180-degree swivel head is to maneuver in awkward, hard-to-reach spaces. Your purchase even includes a long-reach crevice tool for smaller crevices and a combination tool for furniture and upholstery.
It’s in the name, but let’s not burry the lead: This vacuum is cordless. You’ll no longer be confined to certain areas of your home, plugging and unplugging as you clean.
Many cordless vacuums have batteries that are more of a headache than they’re worth, but reviewers say the battery life on this sleek device is surprisingly long.
The Jet 75+ comes with two interchangeable, rechargeable batteries, which hold a charge for up to 120 minutes—and with the strength of the motor, you likely won’t be using it for longer than 10 minutes at a time.
Arguably the most popular part of this vacuum is the cleaning station, which basically is a vacuum for the vacuum.
When you’re done cleaning your home, place your vacuum in the station and it will clean itself. All the dust and particles collect into a sealed bag inside the unit, saving you from breathing it all in when you need to toss it out.
The cleaning station typically costs $200 but is currently being given away for free. This plus the $120 savings and this vacuum is pretty much a no-brainer.
The takeaway
A cleaner home leads to a healthier, less stressful life—and sometimes all you need to get there is an elegant new appliance. The Samsung Jet 75+ Cordless Vacuum is developing a cult following for its sleek, lightweight design; powerful motor; and ability to suction up even the smallest of particles. We'd recommend adding this device to your cart while it's $120 off; sales like this don't come around very often.
