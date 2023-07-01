No matter what size your home is, dust is inevitable. These tiny particles can cause allergic reactions1 like watery eyes, redness, a runny nose, itchy throat, and sneezing.

While some vacuums seem to push the dust around, the Samsung Jet 75+ has a five-Layer HEPA Filtration system that picks up not only large clumps of dust, but is designed to collect 99.99% of micro dust, too.

In case you're wondering, HEPA filters are most often found in air purifier, where they are essential to removing particles from the air. Regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency2 , these filters remove 99.97% of particles that are 0.3 micron in diameter or larger, which is 100 times thinner than a human hair.

The vacuum’s strong suction also pulls in pet dander, pollen, and other nonliving allergens, resulting in cleaner air and a healthier home.

Oh, and it's multipurpose, too; the Jet 75+ gets an unbelievable amount of praise for how well it works on carpets, wood floors, and even couches.

Many people point out how lightweight it is (just 6 pounds!) and how easy the 180-degree swivel head is to maneuver in awkward, hard-to-reach spaces. Your purchase even includes a long-reach crevice tool for smaller crevices and a combination tool for furniture and upholstery.