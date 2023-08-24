I use the term “choy or choi” as a general catchall of the choi family, Chinese cabbages in the brassica family. This group includes bok choy, tatsoi, pak choi, and choy sum. All are cabbages that don’t form heads and have broad leaves.

As cool weather–loving brassicas, they tend to turn up at farmers’ markets in the spring and fall. Should you not be able to find them, you can substitute other cabbages, such as napa or savoy. Wash carefully, paying special attention to the dirt that can collect at attention to the dirt that can collect at the base of base of the stem.