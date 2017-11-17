Thanksgiving might be the ultimate You. We. All. holiday, with an emphasis on giving back, gratitude, and community—and, of course, plenty of delicious food. While a typical Thanksgiving table might be enough to induce a stomachache based on sight alone, we think of the holiday as an opportunity to nourish your body, in addition to your soul. With that in mind, we reached out to some of the year’s biggest food stars to share their favorite healthy Thanksgiving recipe and some tips, tricks, and traditions that help them get through the holiday with a smile on their face (and bellyache free!).

To round out our Thanksgiving sides, we asked Katie Dunlop for a fresh take on the stuffing flavors that so many of us love. After losing 50 pounds (and keeping it off!), Katie created the mega-popular Love Sweat Fitness Instagram account, which now boasts 246,000 followers. Today, she’s teaching us a few tips for having a healthier Thanksgiving, and sharing her Sage & Walnut Roasted Butternut Squash recipe from her new cookbook, Guiltless Nutrition Lifestyle & Recipe Book.