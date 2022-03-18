Runners, Boost Your Mood And Miles With This Strength-Training Routine

As runners, nothing makes us happier than going a little farther, a little faster. Often that comes down to the sheer determination we bring to the pavement, or finally landing the perfect pair of running shoes from Zappos’ Running Shop. But nothing compares to how a little strength-training can transform our passion and progress. So in this strength-training routine designed just for runners, fitness expert Janeil Mason gives us the moves we need to strengthen our stride. And it’s not just the support and comfort of HOKA’s new cross-training Kawanas putting pep in her step—these moves are endorphin-boosting to spark some extra joy in your day. So lace up and get ready to grab your happy… In less than 20 minutes!