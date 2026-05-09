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Integrative Health

Reviewers Say This Has Been The Best Probiotic For Relieving Bloat*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
May 09, 2026
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Young Woman Leaning Against Table with a Cup of Coffee Looking Out the Window
Image by Marija Savic / Stocksy
May 09, 2026

Bloating is (quite literally) the worst. It can throw off your entire day, change your wardrobe plans, and leave you feeling sluggish. At least this is how I personally feel. While there are a few simple habits that can ease digestive discomfort quickly (like slowing down while you eat, chewing thoroughly, and taking a short walk after meals), more comprehensive support is often warranted. 

Yes, that includes a probiotic. But not just any probiotic. The strains, dose, and quality all matter when it comes to actually supporting digestion and reducing occasional bloating.*

That’s where mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ with bloat support comes in.

A probiotic that actually works

This daily supplement provides three clinically studied probiotic strains (in the optimal amount) to support your digestion and alleviate bloat.* 

  • Bifidobacterium lactis HN019: Sometimes, bloating is caused by things moving too slowly through the GI tract. A strain that’s effective at improving regularity (especially for those who reported going No. 2 less than three times a week).* 
  • Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM: This is a well-studied probiotic strain and is known for its ability to effectively reach the gut microbiome after ingestion and improve abdominal discomfort in addition to regularity.* 
  • Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07: This probiotic works especially well when taken with L. acidophilus NCFM to combat bloating.*

Many probiotics on the market don’t disclose strain specifics or contain enough live bacteria to make a meaningful difference. This formula was designed with efficacy in mind, from strain selection to survivability.*

Even better? Many people notice improvements within just a few weeks of consistent use, with some reviewers reporting benefits even sooner.* Here’s what customers are saying. 

Totally surprised by the results

“I was a bit leery about purchasing this product. I've been taking these probiotics for only 2 weeks, and I can FEEL THE DIFFERENCE. I used to feel bloated all day, every day. Well, I no longer feel bloated, and I no longer look like it. My bowel movements have never been regular, but since I've been on these probiotics, I go at least one time at least every other day. I'm mind blown and highly recommend this to everyone. I will be ordering more!!”*

–Adrienne

A great daily supplement

“I never thought taking a certain probiotic made a difference as long as I had lots of strains. Now I know! mindbodygreen’s formula is gentle on the stomach and simply does the job without any side effects or discomfort. I’m now a subscriber and happily so.”*

–Beth Horowitz S.

A huge difference

“I love this product. I find a huge difference when I take this probiotic for my bloating as well as supporting a consistent bowel movement. I highly recommend this product.*”

–Alison S.

Best on the market

“Solved my issues very quickly. After the initial bottle, I tried another top-rated brand, but there was no comparison. Went back to daily use [of this one] to maintain my digestive system. I can also recommend the sleep support+ product!”

–Linda A. 

I love it

“I can feel the difference after a week of taking this supplement. I like how it has some awesome probiotic strains, no junk, and it makes me feel great! I have noticed that my digestion is much better, I am regular like clock work, and I have experienced a little less bloating. Highly recommend!”*

–Mary B. 

The best

“This is my first time ever using a probiotic, and it has been the best thing I have ever done. I don’t bloat anymore, and it makes my stomach feel lighter. I highly recommend it!”*

–Sandra S. 

The takeaway

Ready to stop complaining about bloat? Adding a high-quality probiotic (like advanced probiotic+) is one easy step in the right direction. Just take a capsule a day and see for yourself. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.