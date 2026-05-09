Reviewers Say This Has Been The Best Probiotic For Relieving Bloat*
Bloating is (quite literally) the worst. It can throw off your entire day, change your wardrobe plans, and leave you feeling sluggish. At least this is how I personally feel. While there are a few simple habits that can ease digestive discomfort quickly (like slowing down while you eat, chewing thoroughly, and taking a short walk after meals), more comprehensive support is often warranted.
Yes, that includes a probiotic. But not just any probiotic. The strains, dose, and quality all matter when it comes to actually supporting digestion and reducing occasional bloating.*
That’s where mindbodygreen’s advanced probiotic+ with bloat support comes in.
A probiotic that actually works
This daily supplement provides three clinically studied probiotic strains (in the optimal amount) to support your digestion and alleviate bloat.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis HN019: Sometimes, bloating is caused by things moving too slowly through the GI tract. A strain that’s effective at improving regularity (especially for those who reported going No. 2 less than three times a week).*
- Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM: This is a well-studied probiotic strain and is known for its ability to effectively reach the gut microbiome after ingestion and improve abdominal discomfort in addition to regularity.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07: This probiotic works especially well when taken with L. acidophilus NCFM to combat bloating.*
Many probiotics on the market don’t disclose strain specifics or contain enough live bacteria to make a meaningful difference. This formula was designed with efficacy in mind, from strain selection to survivability.*
Even better? Many people notice improvements within just a few weeks of consistent use, with some reviewers reporting benefits even sooner.* Here’s what customers are saying.
Totally surprised by the results
“I was a bit leery about purchasing this product. I've been taking these probiotics for only 2 weeks, and I can FEEL THE DIFFERENCE. I used to feel bloated all day, every day. Well, I no longer feel bloated, and I no longer look like it. My bowel movements have never been regular, but since I've been on these probiotics, I go at least one time at least every other day. I'm mind blown and highly recommend this to everyone. I will be ordering more!!”*
–Adrienne
A great daily supplement
“I never thought taking a certain probiotic made a difference as long as I had lots of strains. Now I know! mindbodygreen’s formula is gentle on the stomach and simply does the job without any side effects or discomfort. I’m now a subscriber and happily so.”*
–Beth Horowitz S.
A huge difference
“I love this product. I find a huge difference when I take this probiotic for my bloating as well as supporting a consistent bowel movement. I highly recommend this product.*”
–Alison S.
Best on the market
“Solved my issues very quickly. After the initial bottle, I tried another top-rated brand, but there was no comparison. Went back to daily use [of this one] to maintain my digestive system. I can also recommend the sleep support+ product!”
–Linda A.
I love it
“I can feel the difference after a week of taking this supplement. I like how it has some awesome probiotic strains, no junk, and it makes me feel great! I have noticed that my digestion is much better, I am regular like clock work, and I have experienced a little less bloating. Highly recommend!”*
–Mary B.
The best
“This is my first time ever using a probiotic, and it has been the best thing I have ever done. I don’t bloat anymore, and it makes my stomach feel lighter. I highly recommend it!”*
–Sandra S.
The takeaway
Ready to stop complaining about bloat? Adding a high-quality probiotic (like advanced probiotic+) is one easy step in the right direction. Just take a capsule a day and see for yourself.