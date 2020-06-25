Restful Nights Start With Calm Mornings: A Yogi Reveals Her AM Routine

“I believe that a restful and rejuvenating night’s sleep actually starts with a calm morning” explains Heather Lilleston, yoga teacher and co-founder of Yoga for Bad People. She believes strongly in spontaneity within structure, and designs her mornings to be as flexible as she is. In fact, part of her yoga philosophy is inspired by a classic text, the "Hatha Yoga Pradipika," which emphasizes one obstacle to yoga as "adhering too strictly to rules.” Though it doesn’t happen every day, she tries to start her to start her day by:
- Journaling: where she expresses what she needs to in the moment, a two or twenty minute process depending on the day!
- Making the Bed: a small win that allows her to feel at ease when she comes home in the evening
- Meditating: where she asks herself, “what do I need to know today?” and prepares her mind for what’s ahead
Her successful morning secret is that there is no secret. Try to establish a few habits that help you kick off the day feeling centered and positive.