I Hold So Much Tension In My Neck & Shoulders, But This Relieves It Instantly
Whether from sleeping on my side or hunching over my computer, my neck recently seems to be brimming with tension—and I'm not alone.
About 26% of the general population deals with neck pain annually1, and the prevalence is generally higher in women.
After dropping more money than I'd like to admit on massages and acupuncture appointments, I sought out at-home alternatives.
I tested a lot of pain relief methods (acupuncture mats, massage guns, you name it), but this Amazon neck stretcher was my favorite budget-friendly treatment.
Shaped like a whale tale, the pillow-like device almost instantly alleviates my aches and pains, and it's the closest I've come to the relief of an in-person massage session.
My verdict: If you have any tension in your neck and shoulders, this is $18 you won’t regret spending.
What I love about this neck stretcher
- It's easy to use: You'll simply slip the pillow under your neck, lay flat on the floor, and relax your body. The brand recommends bending your knees and putting your hands beside your head.
- You don't need all day: I've been spending about 10 minutes per day on this neck stretcher; I feel instant relief and less pain throughout the day.
- It has acupressure nodes: I've been a fan of acupuncture and acupressure for years, so I appreciate the strategically placed nodes to further release knots and muscle tension.
- It's comfortable to use: The pillow takes a little getting used to while your neck eases back into position, but the contoured design and foam material feels comfortable and supportive.
- My posture is better: Using cervical traction, the pillow positions my neck and shoulders to reduce spinal pressure, support the cervical spine, and help restore the C-shaped curve of the neck.
- It's portable: Once I tried this device, I never wanted to be without it. I love that I can toss the lightweight pillow into my bag if I'm going away for the weekend.
What other testers say
Backed by over 50,000 five-star ratings, this structured foam pillow gets high praise for alleviating aches and stiffness.
- "This innovative design has been a game-changer for my spine health. The wave shape provides targeted support, gently guiding my spine into alignment while I lay on it. It's like having a personal chiropractor at home!"
- "It's pliable and supportive, allowing for multiple positions to achieve the most comfortable stretch. I feel the difference after every use. My pain is reduced and my mobility is increasing again after weeks of stiffness."
- "I thought I'd give this a try and what a blessing it has been! My neck is a mess but this REALLY helps!"
An expert's take
We previously featured this little pillow in our roundup of the best neck stretchers, reviewed by orthopedic physical therapist Sarah Kostyukovsky, PT, DPT, OCS—and we spoke with Sean Cooney, board-certified chiropractor and owner of RESPORT Chiropractic & Physical Therapy in Chicago, Illinois, to learn about the benefits of using a neck stretcher at home.
Per Cooney, "People with neck pain, muscle tension, muscle spasm, or disc issues can use neck stretchers/cervical traction to relieve tension, decrease spasm, and increase joint space in the neck."
However, he caveats that it's important to be properly instructed by a medical professional to make sure you're using it correctly.
Board-certified chiropractor, Holden Stanfill, D.C., adds that you could also use this neck stretcher to support better alignment while you sleep.
"Using a cervical traction roll can complement proper sleep posture by providing adequate support to the neck and promoting spinal alignment," he says. "This not only enhances comfort during sleep, but also contributes to overall neck health and reduces the risk of waking up with stiffness or pain."
The takeaway
I've been shocked by the relief this $18 neck stretcher has offered; I'm no longer holding loads of tension in my neck and shoulders and I'm sleeping more comfortably.
Plus, my posture is better! Just keep in mind: If you're dealing with new or prolonged pain, it's always best to consult with a medical professional.