When concrete is made, the process involves "aggregate" (pebbles and crushed rocks) and cement. While aggregate may be recyclable, it's not the part of the process that's hurting the environment. "Just reusing the aggregate from old concrete is unsustainable," said Li Liang, the study's first author, "because it is the production of new cement that is driving climate change emissions."

Using a new process, the researchers were able to create a product that uses old materials to make something new—and apparently, better. "Most of the recycled products we made exhibited better bending strength than that of ordinary concrete," said senior author Yuya Sakai, Ph.D.

While bending may not be a word you'd necessarily associate with "good" for concrete, it will allow structures move and renders it less likely to crack. They also made the substance stronger with increased pressure and temperature during production, so it'd still work like concrete.

The new material was made by adjusting the mixture and adding a resource that doesn't need to be synthesized: wood. They even used recycled wood, to further limit the environmental impact of the new process. The way it's made also may render the material biodegradable in the right conditions, thanks to the wood component.