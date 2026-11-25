RENPHO Just Launched A New FDA-Cleared LED Mask (& It's Already On Sale For Black Friday)
If your skincare routine had a hero ingredient, it might not be an ingredient at all. Red light therapy has become one of the most talked-about tools in at-home skincare, and it's easy to see why: it's noninvasive, takes minutes, and fits into any routine—whether you stick with the basics or have a 10-step lineup.
RENPHO, the smart-health brand known for its line of at-home wellness devices, is betting big on it with the newly launched Artemis II Aër LED Light Therapy Mask. The second generation of the brand's Artemis mask arrives just in time for the brand's Black Friday, where it's $50 off.
What's new in this second generation
The headline feature is the design. The Artemis II Aër builds the controls right into the side of the mask, so it's fully cordless and there's no remote to keep track of. You can move around the house mid-session instead of staying put for 10 minutes. A single charge lasts up to two hours, roughly a dozen sessions, and it recharges over USB-C in about four hours.
What's under the hood matters just as much. The mask uses 280 LEDs across three wavelengths: red (620 nm), blue (465 nm) and near-infrared (850 nm). They're arranged in 70 quad-chip modules, so the light covers the whole face and jawline without gaps. Red light, the workhorse for fine lines and wrinkles, gets twice as many LEDs as any other color. Irradiance reaches up to 40 mW/cm², calibrated for safe, effective at-home use. The wavelengths run in five modes: red for wrinkles and early signs of aging, blue for mild to moderate inflammatory acne, near-infrared for muscle stiffness, and two combo modes that pair red with blue or with near-infrared.
RENPHO also paid attention to fit. The mask is made of soft, flexible silicone that follows the contours of your face. It weighs just 335 grams and wipes clean easily after each use. Its eye shielding keeps light from leaking toward the eyes, a detail you'll appreciate in every session.
How the Artemis II Aër works
The mask releases a combination of wavelengths—red, blue, and NIR. Each wavelength reaches a different depth in the skin to targets various concerns.
Here's how each one works:
- Red + NIR: Softens the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and crow's feet
- Red + Blue: Works toward a plumper, clearer-looking complexion
- Red: Targets brighter, more even-looking skin
- Blue: Aimed at acne-prone skin and breakouts
- NIR: Supports skin renewal and radiance
This mix isn't just marketing. Red and near-infrared light have been studied together for their effect on wrinkles and skin texture: a systematic review of eight studies1 involving 365 participants found at-home LED devices using red and near-infrared wavelengths led to significant improvements in wrinkles, texture, and elasticity, with only mild and temporary side effects.
Separate lab research on human skin tissue2 found that combining red and near-infrared light boosted the skin's natural production of collagen and elastin, which may help explain why that combination of wavelengths shows up so often in anti-aging devices.
Blue light, meanwhile, has research behind it for acne. A review of 35 studies3 covering 1,185 cases of acne found that 92% of patients saw at least partial improvement with visible light therapy, and blue light was the most commonly used approach. A separate meta-analysis of 14 trials4 also found blue light outperformed comparison treatments in several studies, with mostly mild side effects.
The deal: price, code, and what's included
The Artemis II Aër normally retails for $259—but it's 20% off for the brand's Black Friday sale. For context, most FDA-cleared LED masks with multiple wavelengths cost far more than this, which makes the discount—and the mask's launch price—notable for anyone comparison-shopping.
Plus, every purchase comes with free shipping, an 18-month warranty, and a 30-day money-back guarantee. It's also HSA/FSA eligible, which is worth noting if you have a remaining balance to use before it expires on December 31.
The takeaway
The Artemis II Aër marks RENPHO's next step in at-home LED skincare, and the timing lines up well for anyone holiday shopping or using up HSA/FSA funds before the year ends.Right now, the new release is already marked down 20% for Black Friday.