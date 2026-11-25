What's under the hood matters just as much. The mask uses 280 LEDs across three wavelengths: red (620 nm), blue (465 nm) and near-infrared (850 nm). They're arranged in 70 quad-chip modules, so the light covers the whole face and jawline without gaps. Red light, the workhorse for fine lines and wrinkles, gets twice as many LEDs as any other color. Irradiance reaches up to 40 mW/cm², calibrated for safe, effective at-home use. The wavelengths run in five modes: red for wrinkles and early signs of aging, blue for mild to moderate inflammatory acne, near-infrared for muscle stiffness, and two combo modes that pair red with blue or with near-infrared.