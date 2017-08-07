4 Relationship Tips French Women Swear By

"Taking weekend excursions to escape the city and explore the French countryside or the coast helps. This time away from the constant bustle of the city is essential for maintaining that special connection with your partner and keeping the romantic spark alive. It's so easy to travel around France—either by car or by train—so planning a romantic weekend away is easy to do. Some of my favorite places include the Burgundy region, Loire Valley, small beach towns in Normandy, small villages in Provence, or the small cities along the Calanques near Marseille. The beautiful surroundings make it easy to enjoy nature, delicious wine and food, and most importantly, that special person.

One of the things my boyfriend and I love to do is cook together. We will spend the afternoon shopping at the market, picking the best fish and the perfect wine. We'll take hours in the kitchen to prepare the perfect meal just for us. And then we'll enjoy every bite, taking our time, talking, laughing, planning vacations, etc. These evenings are truly my favorite!

Another point, which is quite stereotypical, is owning nice undergarments. It doesn't have to be super-fancy lingerie, but a nice matching set of lace underwear and bra go a long way. While my boyfriend doesn't care much, he is always pleasantly surprised when I have something special waiting under my casual clothes. He notices every time. In general, I think French women are more intentional about their personal care, including what they wear underneath their clothes, and this is definitely appreciated by French men. And women should do it for themselves, too!"

—Elissa Goldenberg, Paris-based holistic health coach

