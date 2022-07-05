Refresh Your Face With This Skin & Beauty Routine — Just In Time For Warm Weather

As the warm weather approaches, we’re all cleaning out the old and welcoming in the new. ‘Tis the season for feeling lighter and brighter—and our skin and beauty routines are no exception. To get our skin looking and feeling as dewey as the world outside our window, it’s time to refresh our routines…

So in this month’s Beauty Breakdown, our beauty editor Alexandra Engler teaches us how to do exactly that. In just a few steps featuring her favorite Well People products, this routine exfoliates, hydrates, and nourishes the skin (plus some bonus beauty steps for a seasonal pop of color!). Not only are these Well People products plant-powered—with clean ingredient superstars like niacinamide, snow mushroom, organic broccoli seed oil, and hyaluronic acid—they’re double certified cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny. Consider this video your first step toward skin in full bloom.