Refresh Your Face With This Skin & Beauty Routine — Just In Time For Warm Weather

So in this month's Beauty Breakdown, our beauty editor Alexandra Engler teaches us how to do exactly that. In just a few steps featuring her favorite Well People products, this routine exfoliates, hydrates, and nourishes the skin (plus some bonus beauty steps for a seasonal pop of color!). Not only are these Well People products plant-powered—with clean ingredient superstars like niacinamide, snow mushroom, organic broccoli seed oil, and hyaluronic acid—they're double-certified cruelty-free by PETA and Leaping Bunny. Consider this video your first step toward skin in full bloom.