Recipes

This Mushroom & Garlic Pot Roast Is The Perfect Plant-Based Family Meal

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 05, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Garlic and Wild Mushroom Pot Roast
Image by Lauren Hartmann and Julie Grace / Contributor
January 05, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

For Lauren Hartmann, the personality behind the vegan comfort food blog Rabbit and Wolves, there was one dish she knew she'd miss when she went vegan: a classic pot roast. So in her new cookbook Southern Vegan, out today, she made sure to do something about it. Cue her coming up with this perfect plant-based take on the classic pot roast, which uses wild mushrooms to replace the meat the traditional dish relies on.

A mix of cremini, portobello, shiitake, and oyster mushrooms is cooked with classic flavor bases like onion, carrot, garlic, and even a little red wine to round out the dish. And some of those mushrooms may even help support your immune system, according to allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D. "Mushrooms themselves need antibacterial and antiviral compounds to survive in the wild, so they naturally harbor a lot of these substances," she wrote.

It's everything you may love (or have once loved) about a pot roast while keeping things meatless—good for vegans and carnivores alike.

Garlic & Wild Mushroom Pot Roast

Serves 6

Ingredients

  • 3 tbsp. olive oil
  • 6 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 lb. (450 g) Yukon Gold potatoes, diced
  • 4 large carrots, coarsely chopped
  • ½ medium sweet onion, coarsely chopped
  • Salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 10 oz. (300 g) cremini mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • 6 oz. (180 g) portobello mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • 4 oz. (120 g) shiitake mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • 4 oz. (120 g) oyster mushrooms, coarsely chopped
  • 1 cup (240 ml) vegan sweet red wine
  • 2 cups (480 ml) vegetable broth
  • 3 sprigs fresh rosemary
  • 2 sprigs fresh thyme

Method

  1. In a large, oven-safe pot, heat the oil over medium-high heat.
  2. Add the garlic, potatoes, carrots, and onion. Sauté, reducing the heat as needed to prevent burning, for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are beginning to soften and the onion is translucent. Season the vegetables with a pinch of salt and black pepper.
  3. Preheat the oven to 350°F (177°C).
  4. Add the cremini mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, and oyster mushrooms to the pot. Toss to combine everything, season the mixture with a pinch of salt and black pepper and sauté until the mushrooms have released their liquid and are beginning to brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
  5. Add the wine, stir and scrape the bottom of the pot to loosen any bits that are stuck to the bottom. Add the broth, rosemary, and thyme. Stir to combine. Season with a pinch of salt and black pepper. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat then reduce to medium-low.
  6. Cover the pot and roast the vegetables for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the potatoes and carrots are soft.
  7. Remove the pot from the oven. Remove and discard the rosemary and thyme sprigs. Serve the pot roast with mashed potatoes, noodles, grits, cauliflower mash, or any starch you want.
Reprinted with permission from Southern Vegan by Lauren Hartmann, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Lauren Hartmann and Julie Grace

More On This Topic

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance
Functional Food

A Simple Green Smoothie Recipe For Energy & Blood Sugar Balance

Kristine Thomason

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup
Recipes

Make The Most Of Chestnut Season With This Mediterranean-Inspired Mushroom Soup

Eliza Sullivan

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot
Functional Food

Health Experts Really Want You To Stop Storing Your Cooking Oil In This Spot

Sarah Regan

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025
Food Trends

I'm A Dietitian & These Are The Nutrition Goals I'm Setting For 2025

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week
Recipes

This Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie Gets Me Through The Week

Hannah Margaret Allen

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner
Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe
Recipes

Need Some Low-Carb Comfort Food? Try This Keto Chicken & Waffles Recipe

Naomi Whittel

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home
Functional Food

An Easy How-To Guide For Sprouting Your Beans & Legumes At Home

Doug Evans

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry
Functional Food

Eat For Your Brain Using These 3 Pillars Of Nutritional Psychiatry

Eliza Sullivan

