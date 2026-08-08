Ready For A Probiotic That Actually Relieves Bloat? Try This
Bloating can strike after a big meal, seemingly out of nowhere, or become a regular part of your day. No matter the cause, it's uncomfortable, and it can make everything from getting dressed to concentrating at work feel harder.
While simple habits like eating more slowly, taking a walk after meals, and staying hydrated can help, supporting your gut microbiome may also play an important role in long-term digestive comfort. That's where a targeted probiotic comes in.
A probiotic formulated to help with bloating*
Not all probiotics are created equal. Different probiotic strains have different functions, and many products don't contain strains that have actually been studied for digestive comfort. That's why it's important to look beyond the total CFU count and pay attention to the specific strains and the amount of each one.
mindbodygreen's advanced probiotic+ with bloat support was designed specifically to promote digestive comfort with three clinically studied probiotic strains delivered at research-backed amounts:*
- Lactobacillus acidophilus NCFM® helps support digestive comfort and healthy bowel regularity.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis HN019™ has been clinically studied to support healthy digestion, reduce occasional gas, and promote regularity.*
- Bifidobacterium lactis Bi-07® helps reduce bloating severity while supporting overall gut health.*
Together, these strains work to support a balanced gut microbiome and healthy digestion.* With consistent daily use, advanced probiotic+ is designed to help calm the gut within two weeks, reduce occasional gas and bloating by around week three, support regular bowel movements by week four, and help maintain digestive comfort over time.*†
It's also a favorite among customers who report noticeable improvements in bloating, regularity, and overall digestive wellness after making it part of their daily routine.* This is what they’re saying
Bloat saver!
“This is the best!! Keeps me regular without any sign of bloat. Have tried others with no results.”*
–Mari N.
Extremely pleased
“When my previous probiotic was out of stock, I went looking for an alternative. I read reviews for mindbodygreen and figured I'd give it a try. I waited a few weeks to review, since I read in other reviews that the results may not be immediate. I can confidently say that now, about 3-4 weeks in, this product works great for me! Bloating is gone, and things are regular. I feel great! Highly recommend trying this if, like me, you've tried over time to find a probiotic that really works.”*
–Rebecca
Totally surprised at the results!!
�“I was a bit leary about purchasing this product. I've been taking these probiotics for only 2 weeks, and I can FEEL THE DIFFERENCE. I used to feel bloated all day, every day. Well, I no longer feel bloated, and I no longer look like it. My bowel movements have never been regular, and since I've been on these probiotics, I go at least one time every other day. I highly recommend this to everyone. I will be ordering more!!”*
–Adrienne
Great daily supplement
“Never thought taking a certain probiotic made a difference as long as I had lots of strains. Now I know! mbg’s formula is gentle on the stomach and simply does the job without any side effects or discomfort. I’m now a subscriber and happily so.”*
–Beth H.S.
Great supplement for gut health
“[I] noticed clear digestive health benefits within a few weeks of use. Will continue to use!”*
–Zeeshan B.
Best probiotic
“Ingredients matter! Have found mbg to be the best probiotic in the market. Keeps me regular and feeling good when I wake up. Thank you for the pro tips too via newsletter!”*
–Melissa R.
The takeaway
Tired of feeling bloated? It’s time to make a change and add the right probiotic to your routine. Learn more about advanced probiotic+ (and what to expect when taking it) here.