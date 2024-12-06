Advertisement
We Tested Dozens Of Products In November & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
At mindbodygreen, we’re all about finding the products that help us, our readers, and their loved ones lead healthier, happier lives. Each month, our editors dive deep into the latest wellness trends to find items we truly love.
Below, we’ve gathered the top five products that had our readers and our editors buzzing in November. From celebrity-approved skin care to a must-have tool for biohackers and a bra so comfortable you’ll forget you’re wearing it, these are our readers' most-shopped products last month.
Our readers' favorite products in November:
Brooke Shields called this Everything Rescue Balm a “thirst-quenching game changer” for dry, fragile skin, and we all subsequently flocked to it. A true skin longevity hero, the balm traps moisture like a barrier cream while providing nutrients the skin needs to become stronger over time.
After testing for ourselves, our editors (and their moms!) can attest that this natural salve instantly relieves chapped, sensitive skin—even thinner areas that often appear more creepy, like the neck and chest.
The coolest part? You can apply it all over! I now use it religiously on my cuticles, lips, knuckles, and chest, and my skin looks so much healthier.
Perhaps it's the cooler weather, or maybe we're just all finally caving to the ongoing hype around infrared sauna blankets—but this particular blanket is flying off the shelves.
Take it from someone who has been using this blanket for over a year: The HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket is 100% worth the hype.
Every session feels like a true full-body detox, and when I'm consistent with it I experience incredible benefits to my sleep, stress levels, recovery, mood, and overall health.
An amazing investment in your health and longevity, this blanket is truly the next best thing to having a full-size sauna in your home—and we scored an exclusive discount. Use code MINDBODYGREEN20 for 20% off.
Speaking of longevity, I've been on a journey to turn back the clock on my aging skin and I'm so happy I discovered this plant-based retinol alternative. The only downside? It's always sold out.
The gentle-yet-powerful formula gets rave reviews for its ability to smooth fine lines, improve firmness, and even out the skin tone, promoting a clear, youthful-looking complexion. Some even say they saw a difference in their skin after just two weeks, with even better long-term results.
Three Ships restocked its bestselling Skin Hero serum in November, but I wouldn't waffle over your purchase to look—our readers might singlehandedly cause another sellout.
The original Solawave Skincare Wand was my very first foray into the red light therapy space, and let's just say I never looked back. Nearly three years later, I still swear by this handheld device to keep my skin looking glowy, plump, and sculpted.
Combining microcurrent and red light technology, the viral wand reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes, and dark spots, revealing a more radiant complexion overall. It’s travel-friendly and easy to use, with results in as little as three minutes per day.
Every November Solawave runs a BOGO free sale, and I seriously wait for it all year. The sale is currently still running as I write this, but it could end any day now.
Psst: This wand makes an amazing gift! I'd hop on the BOGO free deal before it ends, so you can keep one kit and gift one to a friend.
Our editors simply cannot stop talking about EBY's comfy and supportive bras—and I'm so excited to see how many mindbodygreen readers are jumping on the EBY train! This bestselling Support Bralette offers wire-free support with a smoothing design that stays in place without slipping, bunching, or discomfort.
Oh, and it’s virtually invisible under clothing. The Support Bralette comes in sizes XS to 2XLL, and is comfortable and supportive enough for all-day wear.
Editor’s tip: I’m currently also eyeing the EBY Relief Bra, which has over 1,000 rave reviews.
The takeaway
Some people might gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great we want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (I'm looking at you, EBY).
