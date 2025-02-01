Advertisement
We Tested Dozens Of Products In January & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do at the end of each month is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
January is like the Super Bowl for health and wellness, so it's no surprise every product on this list has helped me look and feel healthier.
Keep scrolling to find the top 24 most-shopped items on our site in 2024, including a few of my own personal MVPS in my well-being routine.
Our readers' favorite products in January
I’m 35 years old but have never tried medical wrinkle reducers—and I swear it’s due to my consistency with red light. Red light reduces my puffiness, smooths my fine lines and wrinkles, and makes my entire face look brighter and healthier.
But it wasn’t until a few months ago that I found a tool designed specifically for my biggest “problem” area: the eyes. Solawave’s Eye Recovery Pro uses a combination of science-backed LED technologies to target the delicate skin around your eyes. And yes, the 3-minute treatment is completely painless.
I love that the mask costs less than most at-home red light tools while still treating what I find to be the most impactful area.
Bonus: Solawave's entire site is currently marked down—but the sale could end at any time.
Used regularly by wellness fanatics such as Gabby Bernstein, Lauren Bosstik, and (of course) yours truly, the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat works its magic within minutes, significantly improving my sleep, mood, recovery, and overall well-being.
PEMF technology has been touted as a beneficial treatment for inflammation1 and improved tissue regeneration1, along with sleep issues2 and energy fatigue3. And when you add infrared heat to the equation, you up the ante with additional anti-inflammatory4, recovery5, and pain relief6 benefits.
Plus, nothing makes our editors' HRV scores soar more than sessions on our PEMF mats—so it's no surprise it appears on our monthly top hits so often. This month, people were loving this smaller portable version of my OG favorite.
Save 15% with code MINDBODYGREEN.
A lot of us were transitioning back into our healthy eating routines in January, and our deputy commerce editor swears by Factor’s Protein Plus meal plan when she's too busy to meal prep.
The chef-prepared entrées pack at least 30 grams of protein per serving to keep you feeling full and satisfied. We love that the meals are fresh (not frozen!), with high quality ingredients you can feel good about eating.
That aforementioned editor says she's *still* thinking about the Blackened Salmon with gouda cauliflower “grits” and broccoli (and it’s been five months).
The best part? You can try these meals for $130 off with code MIND130FREE.
Remember the Rescue Balm Brook Shields called a “thirst-quenching game changer” for dry, fragile skin? Any time we feature this cult-favorite, it flies off the shelves (and for good reason).
Our editors (and their moms!) can attest that this natural salve instantly relieves chapped, sensitive skin—even thinner areas that often appear more creepy, like the neck and chest.
A true skin longevity hero, the balm traps in moisture like a barrier cream while providing nutrients the skin needs to become stronger over time. A little bit goes a long way, so you'll have this tin for at least six months.
Thanks to their ability to help you burn more calories7, increase bone density8 and contribute to your overall health and longevity, weighted vests had a serious moment in 2024—and it's clearly carried into this year.
After extensively researching and testing the best-weighted vests, the Hyperwear Hyper Vest Elite quickly became my go-to option. Women of all ages and fitness levels are singing this vest's praises. Even those over 70 say it makes them feel stronger (an achievement I am always striving for).
The sleek, comfortable vest is customizable and versatile, and it has science-backed benefits. If you’re looking for a convenient way to elevate your workouts, increase your bone density, or burn more calories, I'd call it a worthy investment (plus it's on sale).
The takeaway
Some people gatekeep their favorite products, but these five items are so great I want everyone to experience their benefits. Just be warned: Our readers are quick shoppers—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long or you'll be facing inevitable sellouts (or even worse: A missed markdown).
8 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370292/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9371528/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8743351/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4935255/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4299734/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2539004/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30946269/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5788462
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
You're Going To See These Supplements Everywhere in 2025, According To An RD
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN