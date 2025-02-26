Advertisement
We Tested Dozens Of Products In February & Our Readers Shopped These The Most
Our editors are constantly testing new products, but we only share those that we truly love. One of my favorite things to do as the month is winding down is to see which recommendations our readers have been shopping for the most—because when I find a product I can't live without, I immediately want other people to experience it.
Curious about what fellow wellness-minded people are loving as of late? Keep scrolling to find the top five most-shopped items on our site in February.
Our readers' favorite products in February:
Red light has been shown to reduce acne lesions1 and improve skin complexion2, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density, among other benefits—and the Bon Charge Red Light Mask stands out in a sea of options.
It has an impressive 240 LED bulbs, with a higher irradiance than many others we’ve tested. The mask also has an EMF-free design, and it’s made from medical-grade silicone that feels soft against your skin.
Within a few days of testing the Bon Charge mask, our deputy commerce editor said her skin “glowed from within." Her redness faded, and her entire complexion brightened.
It’s the ultimate skin longevity tool—and you can get 15% off with code MINDBODYGREEN.
This at-home decompression table seriously rivals my favorite massage therapist—and I’ve spent a lot of money on professional massages.
The Chirp Contour uses gentle spinal traction to decompress the spine and reduce pressure. It combines the benefits of spinal traction, massage therapy, and heat therapy to provide instant relief from neck and back pain.
Inside the device, there are three interchangeable rollers for various pressure intensities and sensations. I’ve tested them all extensively over the past month, and it's safe to say I'm just as obsessed as our readers seem to be.
Every time I use the Chirp Contour, I feel more relaxed as soon as I lie down, before I even turn it on. The relief it offers has significantly improved my mobility and my mood.
I've tried so many body washes and bars that claim to be gentle, but most leave my skin feeling dry, tight, and irritated—especially in the winter. And even those that don't leave me stripped tend to leave a residue that makes me feel, well, not clean.
Packed with soothing, science-backed ingredients like 1% calendula extract, sweet almond oil, and shea butter, Typology’s new C10 Lipid-Enriched Cleansing Bar is the exception. It helps restore your natural moisture by nourishing and protecting your skin’s hydro-lipid film.
The pH-neutral, fragrance-free formula is clinically tested to maintain the balance of your skin’s microbiome, making it suitable for all skin types and all areas (face, body, and external intimate areas).
I could feel the difference after just one use. My skin felt clean, not stripped; and it was visibly softer and plumper.
About a year ago, I noticed that my hands were looking older than my face—but the Habelo Power Pair treatment helped me turn back the clock.
With peptides, ceramides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and other science-backed ingredients, the vegan serum promotes collagen and repairs damage to smooth wrinkles and fine lines.
And the buttery soft gloves are like a fast-forward button for your results, lined with premium medical-grade silicone to seal in the serum’s moisture and accelerate skin healing.
I can’t believe how plump and soft my hands look in the morning after I use this duo—and I’m not the only one. One reviewer raved that her hands look 10 years younger, and others agree that the difference is night and day.
I've tested dozens (yup, dozens) of sex toys as a part of my job as a well-being writer, and I notice a significant improvement in my mood, energy levels, sleep, and even my skin health (!) when I'm orgasming regularly.
Of course, the right vibrator makes all the difference in experiencing frequent pleasure—and women of all ages are singing this tiny toy’s praises.
The Womanizer Starlet is designed to stimulate the clitoris in a way that many standard sex toys simply cannot achieve, and one look at the reviews told me this thing works.
It’s discreet, customizable, and easy to use, and it gives the best orgasms ever. Take it from this reviewer: "This thing is magical. Even at times when I'd otherwise deem an orgasm not possible, [it] has 100% success rate."
The takeaway
Each item on this list has become integral in helping me feel (and look!) my best, and I love to see how much our readers are enjoying them, too. But it's not only our readers who love these products—so don't waffle over your purchase for too long, or you're bound to face a sellout issue.
