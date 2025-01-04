Advertisement
We Tested Dozens Of Products In December & Our Readers Shopped These 5 The Most
At mindbodygreen, we're all about finding the products that help us, our readers, and their loved ones lead healthier, happier lives. Each month, our editors dive deep into the latest wellness trends to find items we truly love.
Below, we've gathered the top five products that had our readers and our editors buzzing in December. And if you want to take a look back at the whole year, check out the 24 products our readers shopped the most in all of 2024.
Our readers' favorite products in December
Your neck and chest are some of the first areas to show signs of aging, yet they rarely get the extra attention they deserve. This clean, science-backed formula from Three Ships drew me in with rave reviews from women of all ages who said it did more to tighten their skin than luxury options (and at a fraction of the price).
One woman writes, "Over the last few years, I have grown quite self-conscious of my neck's sagging skin. Within a couple of days (yes, days!) of using this cream, my skin was visibly firmer and smoother." Another says, "I could visibly see diminishing lines after one week and noticed healthier skin still existed!! Now my neck is matching my refreshed face as well!!"
When testing the cream for myself, my skin felt and appeared soft and hydrated almost instantly. After a few weeks of use, it started to look firmer and plumper, and my fine lines were less apparent.
I've been using red light tools on my face for nearly two years now, and the benefits are no joke (even my friends have complimented my glowy, youthful-looking skin). Of course, this is likely a contributing factor to my neck looking older than my face—which is why I jumped for joy when Solawave launched a red light mask designed specifically to promote skin longevity on your neck and chest.
This powerful mask contains 57 LED bulbs that emit red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm) to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and rejuvenate your skin's appearance. I saw results (read: glowier, brighter, healthier looking skin) in just a few weeks, and with consistent use, I've seen a significant reduction in fine lines.
Of course, with results this good comes a cult following. Since it first launched back in April, the mask has already sold out multiple times—but the brand replenished stock in December, and it's flying off the shelves again.
I highly recommend taking advantage of Solawave's rare 35% markdown and grabbing this mask while you can.
Used regularly by wellness fanatics such as Gabby Bernstein, Lauren Bosstik, and (of course) yours truly, the HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat works its magic within minutes, significantly improving my sleep, mood, recovery, and overall well-being. Plus, nothing makes our editors' HRV scores soar more than sessions on our PEMF mats.
PEMF technology has been touted as a beneficial treatment for inflammation1 and improved tissue regeneration1, along with sleep issues2 and energy fatigue3. And when you add infrared heat to the equation, you up the ante with additional anti-inflammatory4, recovery5, and pain relief6 benefits.
I love the full-size mat, but others swear by the portable version, which uses the same longevity-boosting technology.
Bonus: The brand is currently offering 20% off sitewide with code HOLIDOSE. Yup, the cult-favorite sauna blanket included).
Remember what I said about the neck showing early signs of aging? Whelp, your hands are the other top culprit. Thanks to thin skin, daily activities, and a lot of washing, our hands are extremely prone to wrinkles, fine lines, and dryness.
Ergo, your hands likely need some extra TLC—and no hand cream has impressed me as much as this Theraplush Overnight Repair Cream. I immediately understood why the cult favorite sold out in less than 48 hours (multiple times).
The rich, nourishing treatment uses colloidal oatmeal, panthenol, and retinol to soften the skin, support the barrier, and speed up cell turnover to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots. It works its magic overnight, with so many reviewers (myself included!) swearing their hands looked younger after just one use.
Bonus: The packaging looks so chic on my bedside table, and the magnetic lid doubles as a ring holder!
In case you missed it, most nonstick pans contain PFAS7 that have been linked with hormone disruption8, reproductive issues, and certain cancers9.
The Always Pan Pro is constructed instead of coated, meaning there are no Teflon, PFAS, or chemicals coating the surface. Inspired by the "lotus effect," 10the pan's indented design prompts your food to naturally release from the surface when it's ready to be flipped or moved.
The fully clad tri-ply pan is durable and well-made, and the brand offers a lifetime warranty. And, no exaggeration, it's the best pan I've ever used. My omelets never stick, and cleanup is a breeze.
I’d also be remiss not to mention that the Titanium Always Pan Pro looks so good in my kitchen. I love the shiny stainless steel design so much that I keep the pan on display when not in use.
The takeaway
There are few things I love more than finding a product that actually enhances my well-being, and every item on this list fits the bill—so it's no surprise our health- and longevity-obsessed readers are loving them just as much as I do.
Whether you want to step up your cooking game in 2025 with my favorite nontoxic pan or you're hoping to turn back the clock on aging skin, there's something on this list for you.
