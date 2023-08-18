The Product Is A++ For Melting Away Anxiety & Helping You Sleep Better At Night
I’ve experienced the benefits of weighted blankets for less stress and improved sleep firsthand—but I know the feeling of being cocooned inside a heavy blanket isn't for everyone.
Luckily, there's officially another way to tap into the deep pressure stimulation (DPS) offered by weighted blankets: the Quiet Mind Original Weighted Pillow.
Launched earlier this year, the innovative product is the first of its kind, yet reviewers are already calling the pillow a worthwhile investment into your mental health.
What's great about this weighted pillow
Similar to weighted blankets, the Quiet Mind Weighted Pillow taps into deep pressure stimulation (DPS), or the use of pressure to activate the parasympathetic nervous system.
Also referred to as deep pressure therapy (DPT), the technique takes your body from “stress mode” to “rest mode," which induces calmness and relaxation. While a blanket offers these perks by enveloping your fully body, a weighted pillow offers a portable alternative.
Fans of the Quiet Mind pillow report an improved mood, better sleep, and a deep feeling of calm when using it. That's because when the parasympathetic nervous system is activated, your blood pressure naturally decreases and your body produces higher levels of mood-enhancing hormones such as dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins1.
Whether you hug the weighted pillow or simply place it on your body, the memory foam pillow molds to your body. Its eco-friendly recycled glass bead fill then evenly distributes within the pillow to make the weight feel centered.
Available in small (6 pounds), medium (9 pounds), or large (12 pounds) sizes, the pillow has a machine-washable polyester cover that's ideal for a mid-week refresh. Pro tip: There's a quiz on the brand's website to determine which size is best for you.
According to reviewers, this pillow will quickly become a go-to tool for less stress and better sleep. One says the pillow keeps them cognizant of their breathing, lessening symptoms of anxiety. Another praises its exceptional quality, raving that it feels like a best friend and proves comfort, relaxation, and a sense of security.
The science behind weighted pillows
While science does back the ability of deep pressure to activate the parasympathetic nervous system2 and reduce anxiety, research on weighted pillows is limited. However, one 2021 study3 showed promise that weighted blankets could encourage sleep and relaxation, particularly for children with ADHD or autism spectrum disorder (ASD).
Psychologist Anjali Ferguson, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, "Given the deep pressure effects, these [weighted] blankets can calm the nervous system and stimulate relaxation to promote sleep." And science backs this, too. One small 2022 study found weighted blankets caused a 30% increase in melatonin levels for young adults, suggesting DPS could be a helpful technique for better sleep as well.
Another small study evaluated the effects of deep pressure on young people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and severe intellectual disabilities. Results showed improvements in calmness, engagement with activities, responsiveness to instructions or other stimuli in the environment, happiness, and communicativeness4 across most participants.
"Some children with anxiety, ADHD, and autism can experience a sense of calm with deep pressure, which may stimulate the release of serotonin to calm the nervous system," Ferguson said. "This calmness can allow better focus, more regulation, and improved mood."
If you're not sure whether you or your child should use a weighted pillow or blanket, it's always best to consult with a medical professional. Most weighted pillows and blankets are not recommended for children under four years old—and you should never use them with an infant.
The difference between weighted pillows and weighted blankets
We're big fans of weighted blankets, but weighted pillows have some significant advantages. Not only can you decide which part of your body to concentrate the weight on, but they're also more portable and don’t trap heat.
Plus, there’s more to weighted pillows than just deep pressure stimulation. The act of hugging alone has its proven benefits. Research shows hugging and exerting force on an object releases the hormone oxytocin, which has been directly linked to happiness.
The takeaway
If you're hoping a for a little less stress and anxiety in your life, the Quiet Mind Original Weighted Pillow could be just what you need. Reviewers say it's had a significant impact on their well-being—and there's science to support this, too.
