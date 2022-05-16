 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
PAID CONTENT FOR
Under Armour

Increase Your Speed & Coordination With This Quick Agility Workout

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
May 16, 2022 — 9:00 AM

It doesn't matter how you like to move your body… An everyday athlete always has their sights set on more agility. Agility is the ability to speed up, slow down, and change directions more quickly. It combines strength, coordination, balance, and skill, and just a little bit of plyometrics training can get us there! As a part of our Fit From Within series, we've teamed up with Under Armour and fitness trainer Ceci Perez for an efficient plyometric workout designed to boost your agility and awareness simultaneously. With these classic moves and a few affirmations under your belt, thinking fast and moving faster will come like second nature.

Agility ensures your body is ready for anything, but that has as much to do with your gear as it does with your fitness. To champion these dynamic moves, gear up in the UA RUSH™ SmartForm Leggings and Mid Printed Sports Bra, designed to reflect your body's energy to keep you working harder and recovering faster. And because all quick movement starts with your feet, try out the super-springy UA HOVR™ Omnia Training Shoes, built with strategic support, breathable mesh, and a grippy outsole to keep your mind on the movement.

Rush SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra

Rush SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra

Rush SmartForm Mid Printed Sports Bra

RUSH™ SmartForm Leggings

RUSH™ SmartForm Leggings

RUSH™ SmartForm Leggings

HOVR™ Omnia Training Shoes

HOVR™ Omnia Training Shoes

HOVR™ Omnia Training Shoes

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Motivation

I'm A Psychiatrist & These Hacks Will Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise

Jason Wachob
I'm A Psychiatrist & These Hacks Will Get Your Brain To Genuinely Love Exercise
Motivation

Make Your Daily Walks *Way* More Comfy With These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers

Merrell Readman
Make Your Daily Walks *Way* More Comfy With These Podiatrist-Approved Sneakers
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Spirituality

A Lunar Eclipse & Supermoon Is Coming: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign

Kayse Budd M.D.
A Lunar Eclipse & Supermoon Is Coming: What It Means For Your Zodiac Sign
Personal Growth

Here's How To Make Your Nighttime Routine More Meaningful In 5 Steps

Hannah Frye
Here's How To Make Your Nighttime Routine More Meaningful In 5 Steps
Functional Food

Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients

Morgan Chamberlain
Achieve A Calm, Focused State With These Monk-Approved Phytonutrients
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other

Jamie Schneider
13 Best (& We Mean Best) Tinted Lip Balms That Hydrate Like No Other
Integrative Health

6 Ways To Feel Your Best After A Night Of Bad Sleep (It's Possible!)

Julia Guerra
6 Ways To Feel Your Best After A Night Of Bad Sleep (It's Possible!)
Integrative Health

5 Ways To Embrace A Longevity-Promoting Diet, According To A Nutrition PhD

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
5 Ways To Embrace A Longevity-Promoting Diet, According To A Nutrition PhD
Mental Health

For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment

Georgina Berbari
For Those Who Cry Way Too Easily: 6 Ways To Calm Yourself In The Moment
Home

These Unexpected Tips Will Turn Your Home Into A Self-Care Sanctuary

Jamie Schneider
These Unexpected Tips Will Turn Your Home Into A Self-Care Sanctuary
Functional Food

This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Energizing Berry Promotes Youthful Skin, Memory & So Much More*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quick-agility-workout

Your article and new folder have been saved!