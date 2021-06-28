What Makes A Healthy Brain? Let’s Dive In.

Time for a quiz. What’s one area of your health that impacts your stress, your career, and even your workouts? (Hint: you’re using it right now to think of the answer).
Brain health is the foundation of your well-being, affecting all areas of your life. But for something so essential and all-encompassing, it’s also one of the most misunderstood (or just simply neglected) areas of our health. We’re on a mission to change that. So we teamed up with vitafusion to ask YOU what sort of tools you’re seeking to support your journey to a healthy brain.
Using your survey responses, we've developed a handy guide of tips and insights that we hope will support you on this journey — starting (like most things) with nutrition. After all, 94% of you said you’re open to trying a brain health supplement, making vitafusion™ Brain Food a trusted foundation for any brain-nourishment routine.*
vitafusion Brain Food Gummy Supplement
125 mg Ashwagandha, 100 mg Phosphatidylserine per serving, B vitamins, 50 ct (25-Day Supply), Blueberry Flavor
Illustrations created by: Emile Holmewood