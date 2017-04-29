5 Qualities Of Highly Attractive Women

Many people describe the moment they met their partner this way: "Our eyes met across a room while he was entertaining a group of people with a story," or "She was expertly fixing the projector in a meeting." Your partner was in their element, they were separate from you, independent. This is when we are at our most attractive—whether that’s onstage, on a horse, or on a run.

So cultivate qualities and skills in which you feel confident and self-sufficient. There is nothing more powerful and sexy than someone who is independent, who doesn’t need you to take care of them.