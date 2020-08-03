I Tried It: Why P.volve’s Transform Kit Is What Your Routine Is Missing

I’m the type of well-being that not only loves to exercise, but considers it the most important part of my everyday routine. As someone acutely aware of, and sensitive to, the mind/body connection, I’m always looking for workouts that not only make me feel good physically, but also shift my internal energy for the better. For me, it’s “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee… and fit in some fitness.”

In the past few months, I’ve fully embraced exercise streaming culture, and have found myself “studio hopping” every week as a means of adding a little variety to an at-home routine that can feel more static than I’m typically used to. When testing out a new program at home, especially if I’ve been to the studio IRL, I always question: will it translate without the energy of the physical space? What do I need to have to enjoy this to the fullest?

This week, I wanted to mix things up. Instead of attempting to become a runner (take 100), I decided to try out some toning equipment: P.volve’s Transform Kit. If you haven’t heard of P.volve yet, listen up: it’s a resistance based, high-intensity, low-impact workout that sculpts and energizes the entire body. If high-intensity/low-impact seems like a contradiction to you, I suggest trying a class in their digital studio, you’ll feel the answer. The kit has P.volve’s first-to-market trio: p.ball (inflated ball with attached elastic band to deeply activate the glutes), p.band (a hands free upper body resistance band), and the p.3 (a next-level product with a handle, ball, and ankle straps to span the entire length of the body).

With my equipment ready to go, I started choosing daily classes based on how I select most things: my mood.