Purple RestorePremier Soft Mattress Review, From A Sleep Perfectionist
Do you spend your nights tossing and turning, trying to find the perfect position? As an active sleeper, my search for the perfect mattress has been a frustrating journey. Recently, I caught wind of Purple’s new mattress launch. The brand released two premier mattress lines with every type of sleeper in mind. Not wanting to get my hopes up, I put the Purple RestorePremier mattress to the test.
Quality sleep is important not only for your body’s recovery, but for your overall health and well-being. The National Sleep Foundation says "good" sleep quality means falling asleep within about 30 minutes, staying in a deep sleep throughout the night, and only waking up once (at the most) throughout the night. You should also be able to fall back asleep within 20 minutes of that one awakening.
I’ve tested dozens of high-quality mattresses in the mindbodygreen studios (and in my own home), but struggled to find one that felt comfortable enough to keep me in a deep, restful sleep. So when the brand offered to send over the new Purple mattress ahead of the launch, I had to know if it could give me the restorative sleep I’ve been craving. Here's what i found.
The mattress at a glance:
Purple RestorePremier Mattress
Motion Isolation:5/5
Responsiveness:4/5
Pressure Relief:5/5
Edge Support:4/5
Who should try it:
Active sleepers like myself will love the way the Purple RestorePremier mattress limits movement throughout the night. It’s also a great mattress for couples who don’t want to be disrupted by their partner’s sleep schedule, anyone who shares a bed with a pet, or people who tend to sleep toward the edge of the bed (there’s great edge support on this one!). This mattress is great for hot sleepers and side sleepers, too.
Who should skip it:
The Purple RestorePremier mattress is on the more expensive side, so if you have a tighter budget it may not be for you. Additionally, if you sleep exclusively on your stomach or don’t like the feel of memory foam, you might benefit from something a bit firmer.
What is Purple?
Known primarily for its patented “GelFlex Grid,” Purple designs and manufactures mattresses in the United States. The company uses American-made high-density polyurethane foam and hypoallergenic recyclable, food-grade and food contact-grade materials. The GelFlex Grid materials are 100% non toxic, CleanAir GOLD- and CertiPUR-US-certified.
In the 20+ years since developing the GelFlex Grid, Purple has created various versions, each with its own unique thickness, geometric pattern, and design. The grid has proven to be so effective, it’s even used in hospitals across the country.
Most recently, the brand launched two new lines of mattresses: the Restore line and the Rejuvenate line. Each line has three mattresses, all of which come in multiple firmness options. In this review, I’m focusing on the Purple RestorePremier soft mattress.
What is the GelFlex Grid?
The GelFlex Grid is made from a stretchy hyper-elastic polymer that adapts to your body as you move, and is designed to support you in any sleeping position. The material is responsive, with seemingly no lag time. When you lie on it, you truly feel like you’re floating.
This cloud-like feeling is what made me apprehensive at first. How could a mattress this soft also offer support? The GelFlex Grid proved me wrong. A unique grid design makes the mattress way more supportive than I initially expected. The brand says the design is meant to give way under shoulders and hips but remain supportive for the back and legs—and I can attest to this claim.
How is the Purple RestorePremier Mattress made?
Like all Purple mattresses, the RestorePremier mattress is made in the United States using non-toxic materials. The hybrid design features five unique components. On top is an antimicrobial, moisture-wicking cover that keeps the mattress fresh. The GelFlex grid sits under the cover, offering pressure relief and temperature regulation. A layer of edge support foam comes next, which adds more support and contributes to the mattress’s durability. This foam makes it easier to get in and out of bed.
Next, a combination of coils and more foam give the mattress its longevity. The foams in this layer helps prevent sagging and keeps you from rolling out of bed, no matter how cloud to the edge you sleep. The coils contribute to the bed’s temperature regulation and deliver additional pressure-relief and support for your body while you sleep.
Features I love on the Purple RestorePremier Mattress
GelFlex Grid
Needless to say, I’m a big fan of the GelFlex Grid. The sleep perfectionist in me worried I’d feel the grid design through the sheets and be disrupted by it. Purple proved me wrong again. The grid does exactly what the brand claims: It offers the best motion isolation that I’ve ever felt. What’s more, the material feels soft and pillowy, while still making my body feel supported.
Temperature regulation
I’ve tried a lot of mattresses that are meant to regulate body temperature, but few live up to the claim. I’m not sure if it's the grid, the moisture-wicking cover, or the hybrid coil and foam design, but the mattress is cool and breathable. I would have guessed a denser mattress would keep air trapped in. Instead, there seems to be maximum air circulation. While I don’t tend to sleep hot, my partner does and I can often feel the heat radiating off of him. I haven't noticed that once since sleeping on the Purple RestorePremier mattress.
Purple Sleep Genius™ Smart Base
Okay, so this isn’t exactly a feature of the mattress itself—but if you ask me, the Sleep Genius Smart Base is a must. When setting up my bed, I was sad to find that it needed to be plugged in (I’m limited on outlets and we have two phones that need to be plugged in). Turns out, there is a phone-charging port in the base itself! The base was designed by a team of neuroscientists using NASA research.
With the corresponding app, you can play synchronized, low-amplitude sounds and songs meant to create natural vibrations that activate the brain’s sleep center. The best part? It’s completely adjustable, with four pre-programmed and two custom feature settings and an Intelligent Adjustability feature. I love how quiet it is when adjusting the position, too.
Adjustments can be made from your phone (if you download the app), or the included remote control, which has an anti-snore setting, a zero-gravity setting, and buttons to adjust the underbed lighting and massage your feet, back, or head.
The base can be used on its own or can fit into any standard bed frame. Bonus: You save $800 whenever you purchase a mattress and an adjustable base.
Pros & cons of the Purple RestorePremier Mattress
- Molds to your body
- Soft or firm option
- Excellent motion isolation
- Pressure-relieving grid material
- Non-toxic materials
- Moisture-wicking
- Temperature-regulating
- Supportive
- Could be too tall for some (13 inches)
- Limited sizes available
What sizes does Purple RestorePremier Mattress come in?
The Purple RestorePremier mattress is available in Quen, King, California King, or Split King. See below for more details on each mattress’s specifications and measurements.
Mattress Sizes, Cost, & Measurements:
|Product
|Price
|Dimensions
|Product Weight
|Shipping Weight
|Queen
|$3495
|80 x 60" x 13"
|137 lbs
|144 lbs
|King
|$4095
|80" x 76"" x 13"
|164 lbs
|171 lbs
|California King
|$4095
|84" x 72" x 13""
|166 lbs
|173 lbs
|Split King
|$6090
|80" x 76" x 13"
|164 lbs
|171 lbs
The best sleeping positions for the Purple RestorePremier mattress
Side sleepers: Yes
This mattress is best for side sleepers because of the way it conforms to your body and relieves pressure. The grid design helps offer a combination of comfort and support. I am a combination sleeper, but spend most of my time on my side. I feel more supported and comfortable on this mattress than any other soft mattress I’ve slept on.
Stomach sleepers: No
Stomach sleepers need something a bit firmer. I spend a small fraction of the night on my stomach and feel it offers enough support, but I can tell it wouldn’t be the most comfortable or good for your body if I were to spend extended periods of time in that position. I’d be curious to see if the firm model offers enough support for stomach sleepers.
Back sleepers: Maybe
People who sleep on their back also need a firm, supportive mattress. That said, I do spend a good amount of time in that position and I feel supported. I think the firm model would be great for back sleepers, but maybe not the soft design I have.
How the Purple RestorePremier performs in testing
Motion Isolation: 5/5
I can’t say enough about the motion isolation on this mattress. When I first felt the Purple RestorePremier mattress I thought it might be too soft, but every sleep I’ve had has been amazing! I usually toss and turn a lot at night, and in the past week of having the mattress I’ve been shocked to find myself waking up in the exact position I fell asleep in. Instead of moving around all night trying to get comfortable, it feels like the mattress is actually adjusting to me.
Even when my partner and I go to sleep and wake up at different times, my sleep is uninterrupted. I use an Oura Ring to track my sleep and notice significantly less movement throughout the night.
Responsiveness: 4/5
Similar to the way we test mattresses in our studio, I used a weight to see how responsive this mattress was. This test helps determine how easy it is to switch positions throughout the night, and to get in and out of bed. There was a bit of a spring to the mattress when I dropped down the weight. It did sink in a little, but the mattress bounced back pretty quickly.
While I haven’t been moving as much throughout the night (praise be!), In testing the mattress I felt it was fairly easy to move positions. The firm model offers more bounce-back than the soft, which is something to keep in mind depending on what you’re looking for.
Pressure Relief: 5/5
I have the grid design to thank for this mattress’s excellent pressure relief. As soon as I laid down on the bed I could feel my back, neck, and shoulders breathing a sigh of relief. I notice this the most when sleeping on my side, but feel it on my back as well. The hybrid design is also responsible for this, with individually-wrapped coils to keep your body supported.
Edge Support: 4/5
This RestorePremier mattress has multiple layers contributing to the edge support. I laid on my side, back, and stomach near the edge of the bed and felt supported in every position. I did feel a bit of a dip when I was on my stomach, but for the most part the edge support is great.
A note on sustainability
While Purple’s foams are CleanAir GOLD and CertiPUR-US certified, there are more eco-friendly choices on the market. If sustainability is your top priority, check out our guide on how to pick a nontoxic mattress.
Other Purple mattresses in the new line
Purple released six new mattresses in its most recent launch. See below for a brief rundown of each.
- Restore Mattress: Made with the GelFlex grid, adaptive comfort foam, edge-to-edge coils, and an anti-microbial cover. Available in soft or firm. Prices start at $2,295 for queen (currently on sale $2,095).
- RestorePlus Mattress: All the benefits of the Restore, plus increased depth of GelFlex grid, coils are zoned for more targeted support, added edge support system, and moisture-wicking cover. Available in soft or firm. Prices start at $2,895 for queen (currently on sale $2,595).
- RestorePremier Mattress: All the benefits of the Restore Plus, with an Ultra Comfort foam topping the coils (for superior alignment and full body support in every sleeping position) and unparalleled temperature regulation. Available in soft or firm. Prices start at $3,495 for queen (currently on sale for $3,195). [Editor's note: Mattress in the review.]
- Rejuvenate Mattress: Made with the GelFlex Grid Plus, with increased density for comfort, support and stability. Layers of comfort foam, 2-zone responsive coil system, cooling cover. Available in soft, medium, and firm. Prices start at $5,495 for queen (current only sale for $4,195).
- RejuvenatePlus Mattress: All the benefits of the Rejuvenate mattress, plus active response comfort foam for advanced pressure relief, dual-layer of ultra comfort foam, and a soft quilted comfort cover. Available in soft, medium, and firm. Prices start at $6,495 for queen (currently on sale $5,995).
- RejuvenatePremier Mattress: All the benefits of the RejuvenatePlus mattress, with dual laters of GelFlex Grid Plus, a layer of Talalay Latex, 5-zone responsive coil core, and a medium feel quilted comfort cover. Available in soft, medium, and firm. Prices start at $7,495 for queen (currently $6,995).
The takeaway
In case you haven’t noticed, I’m very particular when it comes to sleep. Every morning I wake up eager to check my sleep scores, and over the past year I’ve been testing dozens of mattresses. In just one week, the Purple RestorePremier mattress has changed the way I sleep. I’m sleeping through the night, moving less, and waking up feeling rested and refreshed. As an added bonus, the adjustable base makes me feel like this bed was truly made for me.