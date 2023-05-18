Do you spend your nights tossing and turning, trying to find the perfect position? As an active sleeper, my search for the perfect mattress has been a frustrating journey. Recently, I caught wind of Purple’s new mattress launch. The brand released two premier mattress lines with every type of sleeper in mind. Not wanting to get my hopes up, I put the Purple RestorePremier mattress to the test.

Quality sleep is important not only for your body’s recovery, but for your overall health and well-being. The National Sleep Foundation says "good" sleep quality means falling asleep within about 30 minutes, staying in a deep sleep throughout the night, and only waking up once (at the most) throughout the night. You should also be able to fall back asleep within 20 minutes of that one awakening.

I’ve tested dozens of high-quality mattresses in the mindbodygreen studios (and in my own home), but struggled to find one that felt comfortable enough to keep me in a deep, restful sleep. So when the brand offered to send over the new Purple mattress ahead of the launch, I had to know if it could give me the restorative sleep I’ve been craving. Here's what i found.